Too many families like mine are buckling under weight of the American dream

I am pro-life, but a society that makes food, housing and health care unaffordable is not.

But behind the doors of our modest house, we’ve been balancing on a financial knife’s edge.

From the outside, it looks like I’m living the American dream — a homeowner in Norcross with my wife, our twin daughters and my parents under one roof.

Medical bills, unstable work, car repairs and the daily cost of raising children stacked up our debt until we finally cracked. We enrolled in an aggressive debt assistance program, akin to declaring medical bankruptcy, and I started asking myself, “Why did it come to this?”

We were not ‘poor enough’ to qualify for government assistance

Anthony Junker is a developmental biologist, ecologist, teacher and father in Norcross. (Courtesy)

Every day, we watched them struggle to breathe and eat — their survival only made possible by the incredible staff and facilities at the hospital. Our $750,000 NICU bill was covered 100% by insurance, but the extensive care my wife needed leading up to and following our daughters’ births racked up thousands in insurance copays. When they finally made it home, I woke up every few hours at night to feed our frail newborns, reminding them to breath when they forgot. My wife — an independent contractor with no maternity leave — was sidelined with medical complications. Meanwhile, rent ran half my paycheck, my wife could not work and credit cards became the only way to buy groceries. We tried to apply for help. But government programs are built on rigid income thresholds that exclude families like mine — families not “poor enough” on paper. Every day, we watched them struggle to breathe and eat — their survival only made possible by the incredible staff and facilities at the hospital. Our $750,000 NICU bill was covered 100% by insurance, but the extensive care my wife needed leading up to and following our daughters’ births racked up thousands in insurance copays. When they finally made it home, I woke up every few hours at night to feed our frail newborns, reminding them to breath when they forgot. My wife — an independent contractor with no maternity leave — was sidelined with medical complications. Meanwhile, rent ran half my paycheck, my wife could not work and credit cards became the only way to buy groceries. We tried to apply for help. But government programs are built on rigid income thresholds that exclude families like mine — families not “poor enough” on paper.

We even considered filing my wife as a single parent to qualify before deciding we couldn’t go through with the deception. Through loss of work, medical bills, emergency car repairs, rising utilities and the need for necessities we got crushed under credit card debt.