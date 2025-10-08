Opinion
Readers from Atlanta, Dunwoody and Decatur share views on Trump’s leadership, government dysfunction and military decision-making.
Republicans are rolling over for Trump
The Senate Democrats have refused to pass a budget bill that ignores the crippling financial impacts about to hit Americans who buy their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. The MAGA administration is stepping up its plans to penalize the Democrats for their vote.
Trump claims he’ll have to cut funds, agencies and jobs from Democrat-leaning jurisdictions. He doesn’t have to do that. He wants to do that, and he wants to blame Democrats for it. He’s handing the chain saw to Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, a driving force behind Project 2025, who is licking his chops at the prospect of devastating government agencies and personnel.
Referring to Vought, Republican Majority Leader John Thune’s response was, “We don’t control what he’s going to do.” What an appalling concession to professional impotence. There is something you can do, Sen. Thune. You can do your job. Stop the lies about “illegal immigrants.” Stop disregarding military troops in U.S. cities and ICE’s violent abductions. And stop rolling over for a president whose competence has clearly left the building.
KATHLEEN MORIARTY, ATLANTA
Dysfunctional gov’t erodes quality of life
In barely eight months, the second Trump administration has become dysfunctional. It has crushed the American dream of hope and hard work leading to a better tomorrow for current and future generations.
The idea of political allegiance is directed to one person, Trump, rather than the Republic. His administration’s ham-fisted actions are about consolidating political power in the executive branch at the expense of Congress and the judiciary.
Its incompetence is plain to see. Witness many questionable policies by Secretaries Pete Hegseth (Defense) and RFK Jr. (HHS). A recent ICE raid near Savannah has caused Korea to question further investment in America to qualify for tariff relief.
The above are just the tip of a large iceberg of poorly coordinated policies. The president has demonstrated readiness to tear down government institutions without replacing them with something functional or better.
Reckless to gather officers for lecture on fitness
As a former Army officer from more than 50 years ago, I find it ironic that the current Secretary of Defense and the president lectured the general officers and senior non-commissioned officers in attendance at the meeting at Marine Corps Base Quantico on fitness and discipline.
It was reckless to have all these senior military leaders in one room at the same time. One only must go back a few months to Iran, where the Israelis practically decapitated the Iranian military leadership under similar circumstances.
The “made-for-TV” event shows that it continues to be amateur hour in Washington, D.C.