The Senate Democrats have refused to pass a budget bill that ignores the crippling financial impacts about to hit Americans who buy their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. The MAGA administration is stepping up its plans to penalize the Democrats for their vote.

Trump claims he'll have to cut funds, agencies and jobs from Democrat-leaning jurisdictions. He doesn't have to do that. He wants to do that, and he wants to blame Democrats for it. He's handing the chain saw to Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, a driving force behind Project 2025, who is licking his chops at the prospect of devastating government agencies and personnel. Referring to Vought, Republican Majority Leader John Thune's response was, "We don't control what he's going to do." What an appalling concession to professional impotence. There is something you can do, Sen. Thune. You can do your job. Stop the lies about "illegal immigrants." Stop disregarding military troops in U.S. cities and ICE's violent abductions. And stop rolling over for a president whose competence has clearly left the building. KATHLEEN MORIARTY, ATLANTA

Dysfunctional gov’t erodes quality of life

In barely eight months, the second Trump administration has become dysfunctional. It has crushed the American dream of hope and hard work leading to a better tomorrow for current and future generations.

The idea of political allegiance is directed to one person, Trump, rather than the Republic. His administration’s ham-fisted actions are about consolidating political power in the executive branch at the expense of Congress and the judiciary.