U.S. should welcome immigrants, reelection is No. 1 priority for politicians on both sides and Trump is doing what he said he would.
Our readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)
1 hour ago
Immigrants have always come seeking better life
Yes, we have our transportation barons, our oil tycoons and our commercial innovators, but the people who settled the South, North, Midwest, East and West were just folks trying to make better lives for themselves and their kin.
They came from Europe, Asia, Hispania, Scandinavia, Russia, the Balkans, India, Africa and the rest of the world, all seeking to confirm that, even if our streets were not really made of gold, they would certainly guide these immigrants to a better life. That goal is still true today. We should encourage people to come here to grow, prosper, succeed and, in the process, make America a place where workers and “just folks” do not see only bleakness, despair, disappointment, condemnation and intolerance.
Our current government, including our highest court, appears to have lost its way and seems unable to champion these fundamental reasons for our existence as a nation. America is at risk.
DONALD WEISSMAN, EVANS
DONALD WEISSMAN, EVANS
Legislators from parties cater to their base
I find it comical that Patricia Murphy gives Wyche Fowler a platform to blame all the congressional gridlock as starting with Newt Gingrich. (“Do you remember when Congress still worked? Wyche Fowler does.” AJC Oct. 1.)
In typical fashion, all the blame is pointed at Republicans as if the Democrats are the true patriots. Nothing could be further from the truth. Both parties care about one thing — getting reelected. Democrats cater to their base just like the Republicans do in all their actions in Washington.
Fowler comes across as a bitter ex-politician who has sour grapes about not lasting in Washington, D.C. It’s his attitude with pointing fingers that needs to stop if we are ever going to have functional leadership in Congress and the White House.
MARSHALL HUNTER, ATLANTA
Fowler comes across as a bitter ex-politician who has sour grapes about not lasting in Washington, D.C. It’s his attitude with pointing fingers that needs to stop if we are ever going to have functional leadership in Congress and the White House.
MARSHALL HUNTER, ATLANTA
Trump stays true to his campaign promises
Sophia A. Nelson’s spirited defense of Kamala Harris (In “107 Days,” Kamala Harris tells her story of a run for history, Sept. 28) offers this head-scratcher regarding the 2024 race: “Trump offered no real policy agenda.”
Say what you want about Trump, but even most Trump haters would have to admit that he ran on exactly what he would do in a second term. For example, see Politifact’s coverage for a detailed analysis of Trump’s campaign promises as of Oct. 29, 2024. It’s all laid out, topic by topic. Also see www.donaldjtrump.com/platform. Further, Trump is doing what he said he’d do, which is unusual in Washington, D.C. By contrast, in 2020, Biden ran as a unifying moderate and governed as a divisive progressive.
Say what you want about Trump, but even most Trump haters would have to admit that he ran on exactly what he would do in a second term. For example, see Politifact’s coverage for a detailed analysis of Trump’s campaign promises as of Oct. 29, 2024. It’s all laid out, topic by topic. Also see www.donaldjtrump.com/platform. Further, Trump is doing what he said he’d do, which is unusual in Washington, D.C. By contrast, in 2020, Biden ran as a unifying moderate and governed as a divisive progressive.
You may not like what Trump is doing, but to argue that he offered no policy agenda is absurd.