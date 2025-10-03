Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about the government shutdown and needing capable legislators. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Don’t blame Democrats for shutdown In March, Democrats worked with Republicans to pass a bipartisan bill to keep the government open. Republicans repaid them by ramming through without them the Big Beautiful Bill, a boondoggle foisted on America with a delayed health care bomb set to explode after the midterms.

They callously thought no one would notice that it would hurt millions relying on help with health care. Now Republicans expect Democrats to bail them out again on another continuing resolution. A government shutdown is all on them and Donald Trump, because they refuse even to try to defuse the ticking time bomb that they all know will harm millions of citizens. Trump can't blame it on Democrats this time. We all see through their charade. Failure to govern is landing squarely at the feet of an abysmally uncaring Republican president and Congress, right where it belongs. The country knows who to blame. REGINA A. SMITH, ATHENS Democrats have nothing to offer but fear President Joe Biden fancied himself to be a second Franklin Delano Roosevelt, ushering in legislation spurring a new age of progressivism.

Biden’s presidency degenerated as his own faculties succumbed to old age, leaving behind a Democratic Party bereft of successors and ideas. With shrieks of “authoritarian,” “dictator,” “Nazi,” and “fascist,” the party calls law enforcement officials the Gestapo as federal agents perform the functions their jobs prescribe and that voters sought to have done.

Sadly, with Democrats’ lack of policy proposals or solutions, the closest they now come to replicating FDR is to misapply his notion about fear. The Democrats have nothing to offer but fear itself. GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA Need capable legislators to fix our problems What makes an outstanding member of Congress now, and who fits the role? Obviously, we have tremendous problems, including a massive national debt, a far too complex tax system, an excessive entitlements system, out-of-control health care costs, an executive branch that cannot get enough power, an outdated gas/energy tax, global warming, political extremism, immigration reform (overhaul) needs, and family disintegration. (This is a short list.)