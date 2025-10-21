Opinion Readers write U.S. is fumbling on clean energy and we must vote and fight against tyranny. Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

Clean energy boom is leaving U.S. behind The Energy Department aims to cut billions meant to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, according to “Energy cuts hit red states next,” AJC, Oct. 13. Who cares? Those grants waste resources and were never meant to solve our carbon pollution problem in the first place. It is a distraction that only delays the phaseout of fossil fuels. Same thing for subsidies to “hydrogen hubs.” Hydrogen is made from burning methane gas.

The article misses the bigger picture. We already know how to solve the problem without needing any new technology. The U.S. has wrung its hands during the so-called “debate” over the clean energy initiative. Even the Biden advancements were too little, too late. If the Democrats had stopped pandering to the “other side” that denies reality, declared a climate emergency and got busy deploying the existing technology today, it would have shown real leadership. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is moving on and is cashing in on the clean energy boom. I fear that when historians tell the story of 2025, it will be about the passing of economic and political leadership from the U.S. to China. JOHN DUKE, COLLEGE PARK JOHN DUKE, COLLEGE PARK We must vote against tyranny to save democracy

In 1775, the British Parliament imposed taxes without representation, sent troops to occupy Boston and stripped Massachusetts of the power to govern itself. Our country was then founded on the bravery of those who rose up, crying, “Enough is enough.” Patriots fought this tyranny, prevailed and gave us our Constitution, which has grounded our democracy for 250 years.