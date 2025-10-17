Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Not a bad record, Mr. President Now that President Trump has secured the release of the hostages held in Gaza, I hope that all Americans can simply say, “Job well done, Mr. President.” If not, can the left at least wait a couple of days before claiming that Trump somehow didn’t do this the right way?

More broadly, how are things looking in October 2025? Our border is secure, violent criminals are being deported, drug cartels are being thwarted, Iran’s nuclear program has been hobbled, the stock market is strong, investments are pouring into the U.S., overregulation is waning, cultural nonsense has been set aside and peace is breaking out around the world. Who knew that an alleged fascist tyrant could be so successful? DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA Shameful to pay lawmakers during shutdown Related to the current government shutdown, essential federal workers such as TSA agents and air traffic controllers must report to work yet receive no pay. Members of Congress who are responsible for the shutdown don’t show up for work, do nothing, and still get paid. What is wrong with this picture?

Seems to me the only non-essential federal branch is our pathetic Congress. As thousands of federal workers are furloughed, fired or forced to work with no pay, the shenanigans of our elected representatives on both sides of the aisle are nothing short of shameful.

KIP HOWARD, MARIETTA KIP HOWARD, MARIETTA Budget should prioritize well-being of all As a mother, a doula, and an advocate with Free & Just, I know the importance of being able to access abortion care, and how it can mean the difference between life and death. As a mother, a doula, and an advocate with Free & Just, I know the importance of being able to access abortion care, and how it can mean the difference between life and death. In 2023, I was in an abusive relationship while suffering from postpartum depression after giving birth to my daughter in 2022. I got pregnant again while on birth control, and I knew that I couldn’t continue with the pregnancy. I was lucky to access abortion care, and to this day, it remains one of the best decisions I’ve ever made for me and my daughter. Right now, Republicans in Congress are gutting access to health care, including maternal and reproductive care, while holding the government hostage to push an extreme agenda. This includes pushing unpopular policies that would eliminate access to medication abortion, strip health care from millions of Americans, raise costs and shut down health clinics across the country. Republican lawmakers are willing to sacrifice health care for millions of Americans to serve anti-abortion extremists and billionaires. Speaker Mike Johnson, Sen. John Thune, and Congress must reopen the government and approve a budget that prioritizes the health and well-being of Georgians and Americans nationwide.