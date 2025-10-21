Proposed U.S. research and development cuts startle young scientists like me

Instead of embracing this legacy of greatness, the president’s proposed science budget cuts of 50% are a fantastic way to ensure the next major advance is not developed here.

From decimating staff at our scientific research agencies to the unprecedented action of requiring political appointees to oversee research grants, this administration is actively gutting our future.

Instead, my future and those of countless others are being sold out in the name of the war on “woke,” to justify cuts to the federal R&D apparatus that has made our country the preeminent technological superpower.

Elijah Zorro Ullman, Ph.D., is a post-doctoral research fellow in the Department of Pharmacology and Chemical Biology at Emory University. (Courtesy photo)

I earned my Ph.D. in pharmacology at Emory University last year, a dream come true. Since I was a teenager, I’ve wanted to understand how drugs work and to help cure diseases and improve lives.

The proposed cuts are a disastrous step backward, making us all poorer and sicker. A 2025 American University study found that every 25% cut to nondefense R&D shrinks our GDP by 3.8%. They estimated the White House’s proposed cuts to agencies like the National Institutes of Health and NSF could shrink our GDP by approximately 7.6%, nearly twice as severe as the 2008 Great Recession. In real dollars, that means the average American would be $10,000 poorer next year.

Some politicians criticize academia as out of touch or wasteful. I agree some grant titles can sound goofy, but scientists are eager to explain their work. Our institutions are a critical talent development pipeline.

Even if the White House is concerned with eliminating so-called “woke” research, how do 50% cuts make us healthier and safer? A Nature study found that 75% of surveyed researchers were considering leaving the United States because of this administration’s actions.

