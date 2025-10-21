Proposed U.S. research and development cuts startle young scientists like me

Federal R&D investment is not an academic luxury; it is a national security imperative and a powerful engine for our economy. Every dollar invested in the NIH, for example, yields approximately $2.50.
In Georgia, federal R&D dollars bring in nearly $1 billion in NIH and NSF funding, supporting jobs and innovation across the state. The cuts are an attack on Georgia’s future.
Should the president’s proposed cuts pass Congress, we will be poorer and sicker in Georgia. Our society’s collective challenges require substantial investment from all of us; pharmaceutical companies cannot shoulder the decades-long cost to study how cancers develop, for example.
Our governor has already alerted agency heads that our state’s Fiscal Year 26 and FY27 budgets will remain flat. The state will not offset the losses in research capacity to universities, and cuts to the federal R&D budget will eliminate thousands of jobs in our state.
The state’s life sciences sector, which includes Emory, GSU, Morehouse, Georgia Tech and UGA, employs over 215,000 people and contributes $50 billion in economic output. This funding supports research to improve agricultural yields, develop new medicines and track hurricane formation.
Meanwhile, adversaries like China are increasing their science budgets and are projected to graduate 77,000 Ph.D.s this year, compared to 40,000 across our nation, according to a Georgetown University study.
