Mid-decade gerrymandering isn’t new for Georgia, but voters were the losers

This is an urgent moment for our country’s democracy. This potential “war between the states ” for mid-cycle redistricting is mutually assured destruction of a representative democracy.

California has countered with a ballot proposal going to voters to redraw their map to even the score. Missouri’s governor just signed a bill into law to favor Republicans. Other states, such as Florida, Ohio, New York and Illinois are considering joining the fray.

It will lead to further alienation of already exhausted voters. Constant “rigging of maps” to favor one party violates people’s right to self-government. The concrete effect is that public policy that the majority of Americans and Georgians want cannot be passed.

Redistricting traditionally occurs once per decade, following the decennial census. That current redistricting plan or map should stand through 2032. Any attempt to redraw maps without waiting for the next census, unless court ordered, should be viewed with suspicion by voters.

This is pure partisan madness. Could it happen in Georgia?

Shocking news: It already has. Sadly, it is an established, destructive practice. Since 2006, over 70 legislative and congressional districts have been altered mid-decade, in four major waves, according to Fair Districts GA. Both parties are involved.

In 2004, the Supreme Court overturned a partisan gerrymander engineered by Democrats in 2001 and redrew legislative maps. In 2006, a newly elected Republican majority in the General Assembly decided to “fix the Democratic gerrymander” and redrew the entire congressional map. The result: the Republican majority gained 10 state house seats despite virtually no gain in statewide vote share.

After the 2010 census, lawmakers altered another 23 assembly seats. Their objective: gain a veto-proof super-majority in the Georgia General Assembly. It worked in the state Senate, and was only one seat short in the house, despite a 2.4% decline in statewide vote share. When vote share declines but seat share increases, gerrymandering is at work.

In 2015, another 17 assembly seats were altered. Some of these changes drew lawsuits because they disadvantaged minority voters. Court depositions revealed the motivation: they wanted to make it easier for incumbents to get reelected, and it worked again as the majority prevailed. In essence, they defended racial gerrymandering with partisan motivation.

