First Amendment crisis plagues U.S., but Americans must fight back or else

One of the founding tenets of our government, the right to express ourselves freely without fear of retaliation, was until recently fully protected by the First Amendment . But that fundamental right has now been placed in dire jeopardy.

President Donald Trump has made it clear that the only political opposition he will countenance is a silenced one, and he intends to use the power of his office to make that happen one way or another.

It should be obvious to all that if we underestimate the power Trump has decided it is his to wield, we do so at our own peril. He has been uncompromising when it comes to people and institutions, whether the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics , Harvard University , or a major television network , if they question his authority to exert his control. And having silenced so many of his perceived foes in just a few short months, we must assume this will continue.

Pam Bondi, the attorney general for the United States, recently promised to target people for engaging in hate speech, a term most everyone agrees can only mean different things to different people. She later clarified her comment, saying that “even dissent” is protected by the First Amendment.

I would place more faith in that clarification if I thought Trump agreed with her, but there is precious little evidence that he does. To make matters worse, it is difficult to determine in advance what might anger or unsettle him. The man has repeatedly shown himself to be predictably unpredictable, which means that virtually anything you or I say could possibly have consequences.

For example, would I incur his wrath if I argued that looting the Smithsonian Institution of photographs depicting the horrors of slavery amounts to nothing less than a concerted effort by the Trump administration to whitewash American history?

