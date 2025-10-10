Federal shutdown harms low-income families who struggle to pay power bills

When Americans endure a federal government shutdown over spending, it can be hard to understand what’s at stake.

But I can tell you one important program on the line, especially after so many Georgians have experienced sticker shock over their electricity bills this year: LIHEAP, or the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which has prevented or reversed utility disconnections in 4.6 million Southern households since 2016.

As Congress works to finalize this year’s budget, it’s critical that programs like LIHEAP remain protected. Because behind the numbers are real people — and Georgia families can’t afford to lose this support.

I will never forget the day I sat across from an elderly man, Earl, defeated, tired and suddenly the sole caregiver of his two young grandchildren. Their mother had left, his wife had left, and he found himself alone and responsible for raising children on a fixed income.

