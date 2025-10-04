As an OB-GYN who took Tylenol during pregnancy, I know acetaminophen is safe

That is where acetaminophen — known by many as Tylenol — comes in. Decades of research have shown that acetaminophen does not pose a risk to the fetus, and it has been proven to be effective at managing pain and reducing fevers.

Unfortunately, in a recent announcement warning people against taking acetaminophen during pregnancy, government officials pointed to studies suggesting that acetaminophen might play a role in causing autism. What people should know is that those studies were not well-conducted, and they did not come to a firm conclusion that taking acetaminophen in pregnancy led to any childhood neurological disorders.

I knew that acetaminophen was safe, even in the first trimester. I also understood that if I did not take it to suppress my temperature, the high fever that resulted could cause a birth defect or a miscarriage. Thankfully, with the help of acetaminophen, I felt better within a few days and went on to have a healthy pregnancy, delivery, and child.

Indeed, when I was 10 weeks pregnant with my third child and was diagnosed with influenza, I took scheduled doses of acetaminophen over several days.

Disappointingly, the president and his team failed to mention that other studies — well-designed studies with large numbers of participants and strong conclusions — found that acetaminophen does not cause autism. For example, one study documented in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) looked at nearly 200,000 children born over a period of almost 25 years in Sweden, comparing pairs of siblings to facilitate the most objective and logical data analysis. It concluded outright that the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy was not associated with autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or intellectual disability.

My concern as an OB-GYN is that my patients are hearing the warnings from the government and believing that, by taking acetaminophen in pregnancy, they could be doing something wrong. That could not be further from the truth.

In fact, if patients follow the government’s recommendations and avoid acetaminophen use during pregnancy — and instead try to “tough it out” and suffer through pain, headaches, and fevers without any medical intervention — they could actually expose their fetus to the harms that they are trying to avoid—and worse.

As a doctor, I have cared for countless patients throughout their pregnancies. I know that they do all that they can to have a healthy baby and to give their children a foundation for a long, happy life. That is why it is so unsettling for me to see our public health agencies — who we expect to be unbiased medical experts that review the science to make the best possible recommendations — stoking fear and exposing people to harm.

