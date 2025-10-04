As an OB-GYN who took Tylenol during pregnancy, I know acetaminophen is safe

In recent weeks, federal health authorities — and the president himself — have created confusion and fear among pregnant patients and the general public by raising unsubstantiated concerns about the use of acetaminophen, a common pain relief medicine, during pregnancy.
As an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) — a physician trained to provide care for pregnant patients — I want to clarify that despite these warnings, acetaminophen remains safe, and it may be medically important for people to use in pregnancy.
When patients are pregnant, the same travails that everyone else experiences — including pain, headaches, and fevers — are different, and potentially more serious. For instance, fevers can be incredibly dangerous, and if they are left unaddressed, they can cause birth defects or even pregnancy loss.
Headaches can be a sign of preeclampsia, a potentially fatal condition involving high blood pressure; it is important to see if an over-the-counter medicine provides relief, which may indicate a cause other than preeclampsia. However, most pain relievers and fever reducers are not safe to use during pregnancy and carry their own risks to the fetus.
