“Benevolent” dictators don’t lie, hurt their own people
I have heard people say, “What we need is a dictator to fix things,” and then quickly add “a benevolent dictator.”
The problem with that idea is that “benevolent” is in the eye of the beholder and historically vanishingly rare. I suggest that a benevolent dictator would not lie, would not intentionally do things that hurt his people, would seek to sustain the quality of life of his people. Unfortunately, President Donald Trump appears incapable of doing any of these things. Too bad we didn’t pick a benevolent dictator.
J.J. HAYDEN, COVINGTON
Print paper will be missed greatly
Say it ain’t so, Joe... (“AJC will shift to fully digital publication,” AJC.com, Aug. 28)
Goodbye, old friend. As a hard copy subscriber for almost four decades, it is with a heavy heart to hear AJC’s shift to an all-digital format at year’s end. Leisurely turning the pages among the smell of coffee and newsprint at the breakfast table is a pleasant start to the day, in spite of the news.
But I certainly understand the realities of today, both economical and environmental. We “page turners” are a dwindling group, and the push to a paperless society makes this shift in focus a reasonable alternative. However, we will adjust, and you still have me as a subscriber ... hopefully for many more decades.
Lastly, I do feel for your employees impacted by this decision but confident you will do right by those affected.
MICHAEL L. SHAW, STONE MOUNTAIN
Trump is the kid who is always testing the teacher
You might remember in grade school the kid who was always testing the teacher to see how much he can get away with. Today, there is no teacher to rein Trump in. Gerrymandering Texas, troops in blue cities, firing a Federal Reserve member, etc., are just a few.
Where the courts and Constitution stand in his way, Trump resorts to intimidation and abuse: universities, the Smithsonian, businesses, etc., lose funding, rights, and liberty to promote his white male agenda or to relish his power over them. Worse yet is his destructive agenda that is spread by his fawning and incompetent cabinet members.
When challenged, they fall back on “what Trump wants.” Trump has no expertise at all. Trump claims he can do what he wants because voters elected him. Unfortunately, Trump was elected on distortions of the truth and fascist appeal — not what he is doing now. The Big Beautiful Bill and most policies of his cabinet are not approved of by most Americans. How do you feel about your country moving backward to the 20th century, increasing in income inequality, losing its moral and scientific compass and trending toward autocracy? Say and do something if you care.
JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA