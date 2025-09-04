Opinion Readers write Readers weigh in on Trump and the end of the AJC print edition. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

“Benevolent” dictators don’t lie, hurt their own people I have heard people say, “What we need is a dictator to fix things,” and then quickly add “a benevolent dictator.”

The problem with that idea is that “benevolent” is in the eye of the beholder and historically vanishingly rare. I suggest that a benevolent dictator would not lie, would not intentionally do things that hurt his people, would seek to sustain the quality of life of his people. Unfortunately, President Donald Trump appears incapable of doing any of these things. Too bad we didn’t pick a benevolent dictator. J.J. HAYDEN, COVINGTON Print paper will be missed greatly Say it ain’t so, Joe... (“AJC will shift to fully digital publication,” AJC.com, Aug. 28)

Goodbye, old friend. As a hard copy subscriber for almost four decades, it is with a heavy heart to hear AJC’s shift to an all-digital format at year’s end. Leisurely turning the pages among the smell of coffee and newsprint at the breakfast table is a pleasant start to the day, in spite of the news.

But I certainly understand the realities of today, both economical and environmental. We “page turners” are a dwindling group, and the push to a paperless society makes this shift in focus a reasonable alternative. However, we will adjust, and you still have me as a subscriber ... hopefully for many more decades. Lastly, I do feel for your employees impacted by this decision but confident you will do right by those affected. MICHAEL L. SHAW, STONE MOUNTAIN Trump is the kid who is always testing the teacher You might remember in grade school the kid who was always testing the teacher to see how much he can get away with. Today, there is no teacher to rein Trump in. Gerrymandering Texas, troops in blue cities, firing a Federal Reserve member, etc., are just a few.