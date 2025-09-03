Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about the need for green energy, especially in Georgia, and Trump appearing to dabble in socialism. Our readers write (Phil Skinner / 2013)

Clean energy is next great frontier The past few weeks brought both encouraging and discouraging news for clean, renewable energy.

The good news: Ford announced a $2 billion investment to revamp a Kentucky factory, producing more affordable, better-designed electric vehicles built by American workers. The bad news: The administration has revoked funding for Solar for All. This program would have installed solar panels in low-income households at no cost, helping families reduce their energy bills. Clean energy is good for America. Diversifying the grid makes it more resilient, lowers costs and reduces our reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets. With new data centers driving higher energy demand, we must expand capacity responsibly while staying competitive with China in the global energy race. Clean energy also protects our planet by reducing pollution.

Our nation has a proud history of investing in industries critical to our future. Clean energy is the next great frontier, and government support is essential to help companies like Ford deliver affordable, innovative solutions.

I urge readers to contact their members of Congress and voice support for clean energy projects and innovation. SHARI COBB, BOGART Georgia Power keeps pushing fossil fuels As reported in the AJC on July 23, two U.N. reports state that in 2024, the cheapest electricity sources globally were onshore wind, solar panels and hydropower, with solar power 41% cheaper and wind power 53% cheaper than the lowest-cost fossil fuel. Meanwhile, in an op-ed on Aug. 9, Patty Durand reminds us that Georgia Power seeks to add “14,000 MWs of fossil-based generating capacity, making Georgia the leading state for fossil-based grid expansion in the country.”

The Public Service Commission has already approved nearly half of this, and indications are that it will approve the rest, ensuring rate hikes for Georgia Power customers. Although it agreed to a base rate freeze, Georgia Power can raise rates for other reasons. When you go to the polls in November, remember that the two incumbents on the ballot continue to ignore the more reliable, less expensive alternative — renewable energy — and have voted for rate hikes at every opportunity, while Georgia Power executives and stockholders reap higher profits every year. NANCY JO KIRK, KENNESAW Trump’s Intel deal hints at socialism Socialism is an economic system in which the government owns and controls the means of production, i.e., businesses.