U.N. speech reveals Trump’s madness
President Donald Trump’s United Nations speech, “Trump airs grievances, lectures leaders at U.N.,”AJC, Sept. 24, reveals again the madness that had disturbed many of us.
His grandiose delusions, exaggerated attacks and presumed superiority remind me of patients I worked with in a private psychiatric hospital. As a psychiatric technician, I was not an expert, but I listened to the mental health professionals discuss the origins of such personality disorders as often rooted in their familial and social structure.
I see three primary influences contributing to his delusions now:
1) Trump demands loyalty to himself, and the national Republican leadership must never oppose him.
2) Strong evangelical Christians’ support for his “righteous crusade” against atheists, globalists and the Marxists.
3) The Trump family/social legacy that his niece, Mary L. Trump, a psychologist, aptly describes in her book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”
What is the best way to cope with bullies like Trump? Matter-of-fact, firm kindness? Rapidly react with disgust. Better yet, laughter. For certain, we need to defy and persist with representative democracy.
BOB JAMES, ATLANTA
Argentina’s debt should not be our problem
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced plans for the American taxpayers to bail out Argentina’s collapsing currency for $20 billion.
Argentina has defaulted on its national debt nine times, three times since 2001. President Javier Milei was elected as a Libertarian in 2023 who would fix the economy through deregulation. Argentine voters are experiencing the natural consequences of electing a know-it-all professor with no real-world experience.
Milei has cut the social safety net and infrastructure while incurring new debt that the country cannot repay. A growing corruption scandal has emerged over a kickback scheme. It is a mix of incompetence and corruption.
We have our own problems caused by the ongoing tariff mess, which is hurting American farmers, manufacturers and businesses. China has stopped buying our soybeans. Argentina also grows soybeans. “Libertarian” Milei has poached the Chinese market from American farmers by cutting its own export tax to support free markets?
Nobody voted to bankrupt American farmers. The American government should be looking out for Americans. Libertarians are supposed to be about independence and free markets. Let them pay for it. Not our problem.
CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL