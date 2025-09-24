Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Note: Readers submitted these letters before ABC’s decision to return late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel to the air after a suspension that lasted less than a week. Trump threatens First Amendment rights The recent news about the Federal Communications Commission chairman enforcing the anti-First Amendment edicts of Donald Trump should send chills down everyone’s spine, even his MAGA faithful. Forcing ABC to suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s show because Kimmel spoke the truth about MAGA politicizing the death of Charlie Kirk is unconscionable. Now, Trump is threatening to take away the broadcast license of any media outlet that criticizes him. Threatening this action is right out of the dictator’s playbook.

If members of the Republican Party continue to silently watch the destruction of our democracy, then nothing will prevent Trump from canceling elections to stay in power. Is the end of our country as we know it? Is this what the Trump voters wanted? MICHAEL HAREMSKI, DECATUR MICHAEL HAREMSKI, DECATUR Money shouldn’t dictate free speech Wake up, America. First, cancel your trip to Disneyland. Second, cancel your streaming service to Hulu, Disney, and ESPN. Third, reduce your viewing of sports on ESPN, ABC, and CBS — after all, this is also about money. If viewership is diminished, the value for sponsors is diminished. Then, the sports leagues, both college and professional, will receive less money in their TV deals. Ultimately, then, who is to blame? Money, money, money really dictates your First Amendment rights and is in control by the people.

Hold Trump responsible. In reality, he only knows about money and couldn’t care less about the Constitution. So, for Disney, ABC, ESPN, and CBS, the people may soon affect your bottom line.