AJC readers write about Officer David Rose, immigrant court funding and Trump's deployment of the military.

Officer Rose was among the finest I am forever proud to share life with some of the finest people ever — our police.

The death of DeKalb County police Officer David Rose reminds us that he deliberately chose to risk his life and safety to be our shield. His sacrifice is beyond measure. He provided us with the chance to progress without constantly looking over our shoulders at those going the other way. Rose and others who protect us at the risk of their lives and safety will always be special. DONALD WEISSMAN, EVANS Court backlogs jeopardize immigrants

America is a nation of immigrants and values. Immigrant Americans move here to make life better for their families and for the promise of freedom and opportunity.

Surveys confirm the vast majority of us are in favor of immigration, saying it strengthens our country, and we support a pathway to legal status. Since 2003, Congress has spent $24 on enforcement for every $1 spent on immigration courts, resulting in a backlog of nearly 4 million people yet to have their case adjudicated. This is the population Trump has targeted for abduction. A $2.4 billion investment, a fraction of the $170 billion recently approved funding for arrests and deportations, will eliminate the current backlog in five years while new case review continues. The solution to the immigration challenge is not to deny our heritage as a nation and turn ourselves into a police state where deserving immigrants are denied a timely and fair day in court. We need to properly fund a balanced approach to humanitarian protection and adjudication, along with a reasonable enforcement program.

We can do both while being true to our collective support of immigration. RICK BURT, ATHENS Trump uses military for personal revenge A nonpartisan military has always been a bulwark of American freedom. In yet another blatantly unconstitutional ploy, Trump has made the military his own personal plaything and instrument of revenge. He has already deployed troops to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., and evidently has similar plans for the occupation of San Francisco and Baltimore, all without any justification other than lies about the deplorable conditions in those Democrat-run cities.