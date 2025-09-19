Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about a changing military, a ‘crisis’ mode of government and two networks caught in controversies. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

According to The Nation, in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's military you are suspect if you are a woman, trans, or a person of color. Women officers and Black officers have been replaced. Hegseth is removing all trans military personnel without benefits. How many have benefited from excellent medical services from the VA, or bought a house with GI benefits? My family has.

In 1948, President Harry S. Truman desegregated the U.S. Armed Services with an executive order stating, “There shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons, without regard to race, color, religion, or national origin.” Today, 77 years later, we must expand that order to include all our military. MARY GOULD, ATLANTA Today, 77 years later, we must expand that order to include all our military. MARY GOULD, ATLANTA Legislators have rarely improved health care News reports describe Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, threatening to shut down the government over the proposed plans for funding medical benefits. This self-created “crisis” mode of governing has never worked to the benefit of the country, but we seem to be headed in that direction.

The federal government has been searching for the solution to rising health care costs for decades, with HillaryCare, the Affordable Care Act, and subsequent efforts to ‘fix’ the ACA. None of these efforts has resulted in success, nor will this latest effort by Sen. Schumer. Legislation cobbled together during “crisis” negotiations may meet political objectives, but rarely, if ever, result in improvements to the actual delivery of health care.

The interventions of lobbyists, policy experts and health advocates overload the basic creation of systems that work to the benefit of patients and the physicians, nurses and technicians that provide the care. GARY O’NEILL, MARIETTA GARY O’NEILL, MARIETTA Fox News shows hypocrisy on Dowd firing On Fox & Friends, Brian Kilmeade’s co-host, Lawrence Jones, proposed that homeless people should be jailed if they don’t accept public services to help them." Kilmeade interrupted him declaring: " ... or voluntary lethal injection, or something. Just kill ‘em."