Wake-up call for a divided nation Looking back at 9/11, yes, 24 years ago, and yes, it is heart-wrenching! Yet here we are still spouting patriotic adages, “never again.” The same was said after the Holocaust. Here we are trying to understand another political assassination. Here we are with ordinary people willing to kill rather than talk it out.

We are a nation whose citizens blame others — always others. Yet we are all to blame. The politicians who hawk personal agendas, as well as an "us versus them" ideology and who pander to willing believers. The rest are not blameless. Those who believe and revel in hate speech, those who are too lazy to look for facts rather than rely on juicy fiction, those who are naive and subject to falsehoods, and those who are products of a poor education. Charlie Kirk's assassination is yet another wake-up call. We must be better than this. We must become the United States of America. Do your part. I beg you! BARBARA KRASNOFF, ROSWELL

President chose to provoke instead of lead

During normal times, a sitting president would have called for calm. But that’s not how Trump rolls. He came out swinging, vehemently blaming “liberal hate speech” for the killing of Charlie Kirk, intimating to his followers that the time to go after all liberals has come. Rather than plead for rationality, he chose to provoke.

This is not normal. Neither is Trump’s previous inflammatory speech calling liberals “vermin.” His provocation endangers lives on both sides. He either doesn’t appreciate the responsibility of his role as president or he just doesn’t care. (Probably the latter). If the Epstein files don’t land him in exile on Elba soon, we could be in for a very rough ride. DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN Waiting for Trump to stop the insults Once again, Americans are being called on to turn down their hostile rhetoric.

Will Trump, the insulter-in-chief and the greatest offender for years, turn down his rhetoric? He sends insulting tweets regularly and speaks in such a way. He is currently weaponizing the Department of Justice and the FBI to carry out retribution against his political enemies. SARA HINES MARTIN, ROSWELL SARA HINES MARTIN, ROSWELL Transgender people are here to stay It has become obvious that the president and the Republican leadership intend to make transgender people disappear. There are tens of thousands of transgender and other gender non-conforming people living in this country in every walk of life: teachers, business owners, doctors, truck drivers, parents, legislators and much more. Making us disappear will be like hiding the Queen Mary behind a streetlamp.