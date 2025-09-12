Opinion Readers write Americans will play for tariffs, no need to reimagine the Department of Defense and RFK Jr. needs research to make these decisions. Our readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

American consumers are paying for tariffs I paid 50% more recently for 24 ounces of coffee at the grocery store than when I last purchased coffee a few months ago because of a Trump tariff. I understand the U.S. Treasury may have to refund any tariffs paid if they are declared illegal. Tariff refunds collectively could total billions of dollars.

Will I be entitled to a $7 tariff refund in connection with my coffee purchase? No. Tariffs will be refunded to those who paid the tariffs to the U.S. Treasury. The refunds will be a windfall, much of which will be paid to foreigners instead of the American consumers, who ultimately are paying Trump tariffs. Then, there’s the expense wasted collecting and refunding Trump tariffs and fraudulent refund payments, both of which are an abuse of the American taxpayer. DAVE BEARSE, ATLANTA DAVE BEARSE, ATLANTA U.S. is not a warmongering nation

This entire reimagining of our Department of Defense as the Department of War is an outright attack on the reason that the department exists.

We are not at war, nor do we want to be.

We are not at war, nor do we want to be. We are not a warmongering nation — and if we are, we disregard any sentiment we may have harbored as being a democracy. Finally, the humiliation of this president during Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s visit to Alaska, coupled with the chiding that Putin and his increasing cadre of allies has broadcast since, is a clear sign that Trump is powerless on the world stage and will give us up for a hope and a promise made by our adversaries. KEN MEAD, MARIETTA KEN MEAD, MARIETTA RFK Jr. puts public at risk because of ignorance Science and technology are wonderful processes when used properly. They have given us a longer, healthier life, a cleaner environment and safety from some scourges (e.g., polio, measles, COVID, etc.).