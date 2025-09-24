Kamala Harris’ ’107 Days’ is more than a memoir — it’s a warning for America

The Trump contrast: Meanwhile, Trump offered no real policy agenda. His rallies were spectacles of grievance and absurdity. He talked about sharks. He invoked Hannibal Lecter. He cast himself as victim and savior. And it worked. He won because his base was energized, and because Harris never got the chance to consolidate her own.

Her blind spot — culture wars: Harris was shrewd about the risks of a Harris-Buttigieg ticket. She correctly assessed America wasn’t ready for that much change at once. But she missed the larger picture: The culture wars had already overtaken the political battlefield. Issues of transgender rights, boys in girls’ sports, DEI and same-sex marriage were not fringe — they were central to Trump’s message. These flashpoints, sharpened under Obama, helped birth Trump 1.0 in 2016 and carried Trump 2.0 to victory in 2024. Harris underestimated just how much those battles defined the electorate she needed to win.

Why the book matters: “107 Days” is Harris’ attempt to tell her story before others write it for her. It exposes Biden’s recklessness, the Democratic Party’s hesitation and the double standards of race and gender that weighed her down. It explains why she lost, but it also makes the case for what she could have done with more time. Some critics see it as a down payment on a future run in 2028. For readers — especially women and women of color — the book resonates because it is not just about politics. It is about being dismissed, second-guessed and undermined, even at the highest levels.

History is too often “his story.” Women rarely get to tell it. Harris has insisted she would not let bitter old men of politics and academia define her 107 days. She was there. She was the candidate. She lived it. And she tells it now with the clarity of a firsthand witness.

Her Secret Service code name was “Pioneer.” That says it all. Harris may not have won the presidency in 2024, but she won something else: the right to write her own story — and to remind America of the stories we too often refuse to hear.

Sophia A. Nelson is an award-winning nonfiction author of four books, including “E Pluribus One: Reclaiming our Founders’ Vision for a United America.” She is an award-winning journalist for her work in Essence magazine. She is a renowned global women’s conference speaker and corporate DEI trainer. She is a regular contributor to the AJC.

