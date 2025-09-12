Opinion How inflation, labor market fare will determine if Fed lowers interest rates The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee will consider data on prices, tariffs and job growth to make future decisions. The Federal Reserve building in Washington, July 31, 2022. (Al Drago/The New York Times)

By Raphael Bostic – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

Amid a complex economy, focusing on fundamentals helps to frame my thinking as I formulate monetary policy. First, how is the Federal Open Market Committee faring relative to the goals Congress assigned us — price stability and maximum employment? How will the economy evolve with respect to the two core objectives?

There's much to consider. Ultimately, though, the decision comes down to which is the greater risk: rising inflation or a deteriorating labor market. The answer is often not clear-cut; the relative risks fall on a spectrum. Therefore, I must determine where I think we are on that spectrum of risk. To do that, I size up economic conditions and synthesize input from around the Sixth Federal Reserve District about how people are experiencing the economy. The Sixth District covers Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, and portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. Tariff effect on consumer prices won't fade fast Start with inflation. The personal consumption expenditures price index has exceeded our 2% target for four years. After substantial declines in the inflation rate, progress stalled last fall. The PCE rate was 2.6% in July. Raphael Bostic. (Courtesy of Edward M. Pio Roda/Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta)

An important culprit: Prices of core services, those not tied to energy, have lingered above pre-pandemic averages. Now goods prices are also increasing, partly because of tariffs. For context, tariff rates across all U.S. imports average 15% to 18%, compared to 2% at the end of 2024. The puzzle is whether the inflationary effects of tariffs will last. Based on research and input from business leaders, I believe the effects of tariffs on consumer prices won't fade fast and, in fact, will not fully materialize for some months. I'm also concerned about inflation expectations. If businesses or households believe prices will remain elevated for many months, then that can influence behavior in ways that lead to persistent inflation. Broadly speaking, inflation expectations have not yet risen alarmingly, though they generally are above the 2% inflation target.

In total, these numbers give me pause. I won't assume expectations will remain anchored and another inflation outbreak won't happen. So, I am closely monitoring developments regarding expectations. Businesses are not yet sounding the alarm on the job market Meanwhile, the labor market has cooled sufficiently that risks to the two mandated goals are likely coming closer to balanced. Monthly employment growth slowed significantly in the spring and summer, and for some time, it's been overly concentrated in just a couple of sectors, notably health care. Nevertheless, I don't think it is completely clear that the labor market is weakening materially relative to our mandated objectives. For one, business contacts are not sounding alarms. Second, labor supply has declined by about 400,000 people since January, so the unemployment rate has remained steady at just over 4% through spring and summer. With fewer people working or seeking work, the number of jobs the economy must produce each month to keep the unemployment rate stable is lower than in recent years. My takeaway on the labor market: If demand and supply are both slowing such that the unemployment rate is steady, then the labor market has not meaningfully weakened and remains near the Committee's maximum employment objective.