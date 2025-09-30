Opinion Government shutdown may hamper federal worker morale, raise costs If the goal is a government that handles responsibilities effectively, then attracting and retaining a talented workforce is essential. A partisan standoff over health care and spending is threatening to trigger the first U.S. government shutdown in almost seven years, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

By Gonzalo Maturana, Andrew Teodorescu and Christoph Herpfer – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Millions of Americans interact with the federal government every day in ways both big and small. More than one-third of U.S. national spending is routed through government programs, including Medicare and Social Security. Federal workers manage national parks, draft environmental regulations and help keep air travel safe. Whatever one's political leanings, if the goal is a government that handles these responsibilities effectively, then attracting and retaining a talented workforce is essential. Yet the ability of the federal government to do so may be increasingly difficult, in part because prolonged shutdowns can have hidden effects.

When Congress fails to pass appropriations, federal agencies must furlough employees whose jobs are not deemed “excepted” — sometimes commonly referred to as essential. Those excepted employees keep working, while others are barred from working or even volunteering until funding resumes. Furlough status reflects funding sources and mission categories, not an individual’s performance, so it confers no signal about an employee’s future prospects and primarily acts as a shock to morale. When Congress fails to pass appropriations, federal agencies must furlough employees whose jobs are not deemed “excepted” — sometimes commonly referred to as essential. Those excepted employees keep working, while others are barred from working or even volunteering until funding resumes. Furlough status reflects funding sources and mission categories, not an individual’s performance, so it confers no signal about an employee’s future prospects and primarily acts as a shock to morale.

Further, we found that this exodus builds over the first two years after the shutdown and then settles into a permanently lower headcount, implying a durable loss of human capital. The shock to morale is more pronounced among young, female and highly educated professionals with plenty of outside options. Indeed, our analysis of survey data from a later 2018-2019 shutdown confirms that morale, not income loss, drives the exits. RELATED Opinion: Here’s how the One Big Beautiful Bill repairs America’s health care safety net Employees who felt most affected reported a sharp drop in agency, control and recognition, and they were far more likely to plan a departure. The effect of the motivation loss is striking. Using a simple economic model where workers can be expected to value both cash and purpose, we estimate that the drop in intrinsic motivation after a shutdown would require a roughly 10% wage raise to offset. Policy implications: Shutdowns bloat government spending Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., talks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington, as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Vice President JD Vance, listen. (Alex Brandon/AP) Some people have argued that this outflow of employees amounts to a necessary trimming, a way to shrink government by a so-called starving of the beast. Some people have argued that this outflow of employees amounts to a necessary trimming, a way to shrink government by a so-called starving of the beast.