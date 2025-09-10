As immigration enforcement ramps up, Georgia fails to invest in public safety

In stark contrast to private businesses benefiting from our prison-industrial complex, the Department of Justice has also terminated millions of dollars in already-ongoing grants for nonprofits implementing community violence intervention programs, providing services for those affected by domestic violence, and other crime-reduction endeavors.

In disclosure, that includes one of my nonprofit’s grants for neighborhood level interventions around crime (something we’re still doing, if with far less funding; it also inspired my and Rep. Lupton’s House Bill 915 to designate civilian community responders). Beyond that, one of the biggest grants cut nationally was to a program that has had widespread bipartisan support in Georgia: the Court Appointed Special Advocates (or CASA) program, which trains volunteers to support abused and neglected children in front of our judicial system, with the goal of diverting those children toward safety and away from life surrounded by crime.

