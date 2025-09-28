A fast-food and fintech partnership can help end hunger

We knew that handing out dollar bills wasn’t the answer to people who approached us for food, so we figured out a way to create a prepaid card, backed by the Discover Network, that can be redeemed only at fast-food and quick-serve restaurants across the country. Overnight, we turned 200,000 restaurants into locations to feed the hungry.

To me, it’s like peanut butter and jelly. We put fast food and fintech together on the same sandwich to solve a big problem. Of course, we knew that not everyone who says they want money for food will end up using the money for food.

Therefore, we made sure that if cards got lost or were not fully redeemed, the funds would expire after six months and be shared with food banks. One way or another, we made sure that someone is going to get food when a Street Charity card is handed out.

