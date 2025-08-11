Opinion Readers write Credit: pskinner@ajc.com Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

Trump’s making ICE his private army Donald Trump and the Republican policy and tax law that just passed Congress include a massive increase to $170 billion in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE has now launched a crash program to add up to 10,000 additional agents with recruitment on college campuses, job fairs and police organizations using images of Uncle Sam asking “patriots” to help remove “criminal illegal aliens”. To apply, no college degree is necessary, no entrance exam is given, signing bonuses are offered, overtime is promised, with some current agents earning well over $100,000 per year plus pensions. We have all seen images of ICE snatching people off the streets, often using cruel and violent tactics. Trump has said that ICE will “remove illegal criminal aliens,” but reports are that as many as 72% of the 56,000 (July 2025) now abducted have no criminal record. Given Trump’s strongman assaults on the rule of law as he seeks “retribution” against everyone failing to demonstrate sufficient fealty, does anyone believe that ICE will focus only on immigrants?

Make no mistake, this new ICE funding is building Trump’s private army.

RICK BURT, ATHENS DEI push did, indeed, alienate many The DEI push alienated too many people, “Anti-DEI push gaining traction in the U.S.,” AJC, Aug. 4. Overkill seldom works. No one is denied advances if they have the necessary skills and education. Not having the necessary skills and education is a choice made by individuals or their parents. Blaming failure on someone or something is losing traction.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS America needs immigrants, legal or not I don’t care whether the immigrants in my community have legal status or not. We need these people. We don’t have nearly enough native-born Americans in the workforce to fill the jobs they’re doing. Their work helps build up the economy, creating yet more jobs for everyone. If Donald Trump were actually able to deport all the immigrants in the U.S. without legal status, the impact on agriculture, construction, health care, hospitality and other industries would be devastating. Trump and his toadies are lying to you about these “illegal” immigrants. Very few are dangerous; they commit crimes at far lower rates than native-born Americans do. They don’t raid our Medicare and Social Security trust funds; they strengthen those funds by paying into them with no hope of ever drawing from them. Yes, we’re having to educate their children in our public schools, but they’re paying local and state taxes to fund those schools just like everybody else.