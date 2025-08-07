Opinion Readers write Credit: pskinner@ajc.com (File/AJC)

59 minutes ago link copied

Medicaid cuts are not ethically justified Thanks for the article on the origins of Medicaid and the effects that Trump’s bill will have by cutting back on it. (“Medicaid was signed into law 60 years ago5,” AJC, July 31). It was a clear and concise description. It highlighted how millions of people will end up without health insurance and millions will be ineligible for SNAP. The consequences will be an increase in health issues and higher mortality rates among the needy.

I thought the article also posed a very compelling ethical dilemma with the cuts. On the one hand, the federal government will save a great deal of money, and on the other, millions of needy people, including children, will be adversely affected. One must choose which to prioritize. A quote in the article states it clearly, “(Y)ou have to choose what you value more.” In my view, the cuts are not ethically justified. So, I would respectfully disagree with Sen. Steve Gooch, who in a recent guest opinion essay attributed Trump’s popularity, “doing what is right.” For me, popularity and money never take precedence over the well-being of people. ANGELO BUCCHINO, SANDY SPRINGS Tom Cousins affected young ministers

In addition to the wonderful accolades published in the July 31 AJC about Tom Cousins, let me add this: Years ago, he visited the Holy Land. It had such a profound impact on him that he funded a program through Columbia Theological Seminary to send 18 “young and promising” Presbyterian ministers, along with a Columbia professor, to the Holy Land every year.

I was fortunate to be in that number and will be forever indebted to Tom Cousins for his vision and generosity. I do not know how many ministers he sent or how many years the program existed, but I imagine it was a significant number, and may be still going on as far as I know. J. RICHARD SHORT, ROSWELL Like money going up in smoke Bills of $1,000 denomination were last printed in 1946 and officially canceled in 1969. But let’s pretend we each have one or two in our households. Take one and light it on fire. Burn it up. If you are feeling good about tariffs, go ahead and burn another. That’s what the Trump bill and tariffs are going to do to you in short order. Deny it all you want and continue to believe Fox and Truth Social. It won’t matter. That money is going to go up in smoke.