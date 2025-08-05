Is anybody else tired of the Trump-Epstein saga? I am nauseated by it. The sordid details. The photos of two creepy men grinning happily, shoulder to shoulder, flanked by their decorative women.

One is dead; the other cannot seem to get his story straight. One of the women is nearly invisible; the other is in jail, making demands for special considerations and angling for a pardon.

The man who is now in the White House keeps tangling the web he wove for himself, claiming — as usual — that he never did anything wrong and blaming — as usual — everything on the dead man and, of course, the Democrats. His Department of Justice appointees and his attorney general are running in circles trying to cover up for him. Not one of them has had a word to spare for the victims — vulnerable young girls who will live with the trauma of abuse for the rest of their lives. One of them has taken her own life.

Trump calls them “his” people, and Epstein “stole” them from him. They were property, bought and paid for. Dads, how would you feel if these were your daughters?

This has been a major diversion from the governmental chaos and incompetence we now have. Enough already. Let’s have some honesty and transparency, clean house and start serving the people who voted for you, Mr. President.