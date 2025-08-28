I was extremely alarmed to learn of a 50% cut for earth science research in the president’s proposed budget for NASA. This reduction includes zeroing out the budget for operating the Orbiting Carbon Observatory (OCO).

The OCO program is providing measurements vital to climate science. NASA has called OCO “the flagship mission for space-borne measurements” of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, and it’s providing other valuable meteorological data.

It cost an estimated $750 million to develop the OCO missions and put it into orbit, but it only costs $15 million annually to operate the program. OCO-2 is capable of operating for another 30 years, and scientists believe the data coming from the OCO program is providing benefits that far exceed the annual cost.

Not only does the proposed NASA budget eliminate the funds to operate OCO, but NASA staffers have been directed to develop a plan to destroy the OCO-2 satellite.

Eliminating the OCO program because it’s unnecessary when we face increasing threats from climate change is inexplicable. Ending the program doesn’t eliminate waste; it wastes the $750 million of development costs and the value of the critical data it provides. Eliminating this program puts another nail in our climate coffin.