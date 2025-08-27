Opinion Readers write AJC readers write on topics from taxes to Ukraine to revising history. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Middle-income folks get duped by tax law In reference to “Vance’s Atlanta visit hypes Trump tax law,” AJC, Aug. 8, Trump has betrayed his low- and middle-income supporters.

No matter how Trump rebrands his tax-and-spending bill and spreads “fake news” to defend it, he has betrayed his low- and middle-income supporters to provide big tax cuts to the wealthy. The GOP is not acknowledging the restrictions on the tax deductions for tips and Social Security, nor admitting that tax cuts at lower income levels are virtually nonexistent. Plus, their “cut” in income taxes will be more than offset by the tariffs that are creating a new tax burden for them. And many will face increased expenses due to cuts in the safety net and other social programs. Trump and the GOP seem to be hoping they can continue to con and count on the gullibility of many voters.

RON KURTZ, ALPHARETTA

Trump handling Ukraine mediation well As a certified mediator with over 4,000 sessions conducted, I can say with some degree of authority that those who criticize President Donald Trump‘s handling of the dispute between Russia’s Putin and Ukraine’s Zelenskyy are either totally naïve to the process or have a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. To achieve a successful outcome, a mediator must show the utmost respect to both sides, regardless of the bad character or attitude displayed by the parties. From what is released to the public, I believe the president is handling this extremely sensitive mediation very professionally. If an agreement can be reached, it is to the benefit of all. CARY ROSENTHAL, SANDY SPRINGS Scrubbing Smithsonian is attempt to erase history