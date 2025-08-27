Middle-income folks get duped by tax law
In reference to “Vance’s Atlanta visit hypes Trump tax law,” AJC, Aug. 8, Trump has betrayed his low- and middle-income supporters.
Middle-income folks get duped by tax law
In reference to “Vance’s Atlanta visit hypes Trump tax law,” AJC, Aug. 8, Trump has betrayed his low- and middle-income supporters.
No matter how Trump rebrands his tax-and-spending bill and spreads “fake news” to defend it, he has betrayed his low- and middle-income supporters to provide big tax cuts to the wealthy.
The GOP is not acknowledging the restrictions on the tax deductions for tips and Social Security, nor admitting that tax cuts at lower income levels are virtually nonexistent.
Plus, their “cut” in income taxes will be more than offset by the tariffs that are creating a new tax burden for them. And many will face increased expenses due to cuts in the safety net and other social programs.
Trump and the GOP seem to be hoping they can continue to con and count on the gullibility of many voters.
RON KURTZ, ALPHARETTA
Trump handling Ukraine mediation well
As a certified mediator with over 4,000 sessions conducted, I can say with some degree of authority that those who criticize President Donald Trump‘s handling of the dispute between Russia’s Putin and Ukraine’s Zelenskyy are either totally naïve to the process or have a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
To achieve a successful outcome, a mediator must show the utmost respect to both sides, regardless of the bad character or attitude displayed by the parties. From what is released to the public, I believe the president is handling this extremely sensitive mediation very professionally. If an agreement can be reached, it is to the benefit of all.
CARY ROSENTHAL, SANDY SPRINGS
Scrubbing Smithsonian is attempt to erase history
Frederick Douglass once said that “Americans have no memories ... well, the nation may forget, it may shut its eyes to the past, but the colored people of this country are bound to keep fresh a memory of the past till justice shall be done them in the present.”
Contrast these poignant words to President Trump’s recent declaration to scrub the Smithsonian of any history that he thinks involves a “discussion of how bad slavery was and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been.”
One has to wonder if Douglass’ exhibit will survive this administration’s warped view of our national museum’s purpose. Far too many struggled for too long to receive the freedoms promised in our Constitution, and Frederick Douglass courageously spent the majority of his adult life reminding Americans of these constitutional guarantees.
The struggles of Black Americans and the “downtrodden” to steadfastly claim and receive these promised rights are a story to be not only remembered but also celebrated in our museums, and we should all remember the words of Frederick Douglass and feel bound to keep this history fresh in our collective memory.
KIP HOWARD, MARIETTA
The Latest