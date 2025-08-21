Trump wants to whitewash our history
Donald Trump’s planned review of the Smithsonian Exhibits follows his executive order entitled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.” I would contend it does the very opposite.
The U.S., in many ways, has an exceptional history and one which has caused many in the world to view us as a beacon of freedom and the land of opportunity. But our history is not without its dark periods. Slavery and the Jim Crow era were deplorable. Our treatment of Native Americans is a dark spot in our history.
Americans, however, are intelligent enough to view our history, both the good and the bad, honestly and continue to work “to form a more perfect union.”
JOHN TITUS, PEACHTREE CORNERS
Opportunity to change ‘politics as usual’
Since many of us are tired of party politics and the fanatics in both parties, it is past time that we have sensible and reasonable leaders. We need more Geoff Duncans who can promote solutions to problems by working together. And perhaps, more important, can put aside fear and stand for what is right.
When loyalty to a leader or party comes before the good of the people, our citizens lose. Power, ego and winning do not create an exceptional leader, but caring for the welfare of others does.
We have an opportunity to change the tide of “politics as usual” with Geoff Duncan, so let’s do it. Be bold, not blind; be sensible, not reckless; and replace party favoritism with common sense.
Some of us care more about America than being a Democrat or a Republican; Geoff Duncan is surely one.
LYNN WALKER GENDUSA, ROSWELL
Crack down on gun violators, not gun owners
The writer of “Gun victims need more than ‘thoughts and prayers’” (Readers Write, Aug. 15) suggests additional taxes on gun manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers (with a higher percentage on “assault weapons”) to finance a gun-violence victims’ fund.
This compound taxing would, of course, be borne not by the named categories but by gun purchasers. Is the idea to assist gun-violence victims, or to limit gun sales, or both? And, how would requiring that 10% to 20% of NRA and other gun advocacy group donations go to such a fund be enforced? With guns?
Taxing any item usually leads to less of it. In the instant case, it would increase gun prices, which, taken to its extreme, would result in fewer gun purchases and most guns being possessed by two groups: the wealthy and criminals. Is that a satisfactory result?
My “thought” is that gun-involved crimes should entail swift, harsh punishment for the perpetrators. Guns don’t cause crimes; people do. Treating criminals as criminals is the key to limiting the number of victims.
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA
