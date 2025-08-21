opinion Readers write Our readers write about U.S. history, ‘politics as usual’ and gun control. (AJC/2013)

Trump wants to whitewash our history Donald Trump’s planned review of the Smithsonian Exhibits follows his executive order entitled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.” I would contend it does the very opposite.

The U.S., in many ways, has an exceptional history and one which has caused many in the world to view us as a beacon of freedom and the land of opportunity. But our history is not without its dark periods. Slavery and the Jim Crow era were deplorable. Our treatment of Native Americans is a dark spot in our history. Americans, however, are intelligent enough to view our history, both the good and the bad, honestly and continue to work “to form a more perfect union.” JOHN TITUS, PEACHTREE CORNERS Opportunity to change ‘politics as usual’

Since many of us are tired of party politics and the fanatics in both parties, it is past time that we have sensible and reasonable leaders. We need more Geoff Duncans who can promote solutions to problems by working together. And perhaps, more important, can put aside fear and stand for what is right.

When loyalty to a leader or party comes before the good of the people, our citizens lose. Power, ego and winning do not create an exceptional leader, but caring for the welfare of others does. We have an opportunity to change the tide of “politics as usual” with Geoff Duncan, so let’s do it. Be bold, not blind; be sensible, not reckless; and replace party favoritism with common sense. Some of us care more about America than being a Democrat or a Republican; Geoff Duncan is surely one. LYNN WALKER GENDUSA, ROSWELL Crack down on gun violators, not gun owners