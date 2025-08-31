Georgia has made strides in preventing school violence

Stacey Andrews kisses her daughter, Payton Owen, 15, an Apalachee High School sophomore, as they pay their respect by the memorial outside the school on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

These new laws are not just words on a page — these words will protect kids and teens in Georgia schools.

These new laws are not just words on a page — these words will protect kids and teens in Georgia schools.

As we remember the victims, we stand with every parent, student, school, district and out-of-school-time organization in our state in taking action to protect the children of Georgia.

A year ago, Georgia was changed forever by the tragic shooting at Apalachee High School . Four precious lives were taken, and countless others were left to grapple with unimaginable pain. But instead of being defined by that sorrow, our state has chosen a different path — a mission to turn tragedy into transformation.

Young people have the right to feel safe in school, and you deserve to know all that’s being done.

What’s being done to protect our kids?

In the aftermath of the Apalachee High School shooting, the FBI’s investigation revealed that warning signs were present dating back as far as a year before the attack. Had these warning signs been recognized and taken seriously, lives could have been saved. But when youth and adults don’t know what to look out for, it can be easy to miss or dismiss these signals.

Warning signs are often present before an act of violence or self-harm, which is why they’re so important for everyone to recognize. They can include behaviors like making threats, bragging about access to weapons, chronic social isolation, obsessions with other school shootings and more. When everyone — both youth and adults — knows how to spot these signals and seek help when needed, interventions can be made to stop a tragedy.