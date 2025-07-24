Opinion Trump’s haters try to dismiss him because they can’t stand that he’s winning President Donald Trump has attracted more diverse voters, delivered on promises and shown leadership in international affairs. Credit: TNS U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

By Sen. Steve Gooch

For years, President Donald J. Trump’s critics have treated him as a punchline. They’ve called him unelectable, unpresidential, unfit for office. They’ve tried to erase his accomplishments, attack his character and drown out his message.

But here's the truth they can no longer hide: Trump is proving to be one of the most effective leaders in modern American history. Despite everything they've thrown at him, he refuses to lose. And that's because he's winning. Trump's coalition has grown more diverse The evidence is overwhelming. Trump has revolutionized our political system by doing something that Washington, D.C., elites have long forgotten how to do — talking directly to the American people. State Sen. Steve Gooch

His plainspoken style and unapologetic “America First” message have awakened millions of voters across every demographic. He doesn’t talk down to working Americans — he talks with them. And they respond.

Since 2015, Trump has shifted the GOP from a party of consultants and corporate boardrooms to a movement fueled by small-town families, military veterans, faith leaders and blue-collar workers. The 2017 tax cuts brought real relief to Georgia families. His economic policies put jobs first and drove historic growth. Even in the 2020 election Trump dominated with voters who cared most about the economy. And the momentum didn't stop. In 2024, Trump built the most racially and ethnically diverse conservative coalition in American history. Black voter support nearly doubled. Hispanic support surged to 48%. These aren't just numbers — they are a clear sign that Americans of all backgrounds are drawn to Trump's promise of jobs, safety, and opportunity. He's doing what Democrats always promised but never delivered: creating real upward mobility and freedom for everyone. The 45th and 47th president refuses to play traditional politics Internationally, Trump has redefined global leadership. NATO allies that ignored defense spending for decades finally paid their fair share after Trump called their bluff. His no-nonsense diplomacy made the world safer, not more chaotic. The Abraham Accords proved peace was possible in the Middle East. Iran's aggression was crushed through economic pressure and military strength — no new wars, no American lives lost.

These are measurable wins. Real leadership. And yet, you'd never know it if you only listened to his critics. They say Trump is "divisive." But what they really mean is he refuses to play their game. He doesn't bend to their narratives or follow their scripts. He's not interested in being liked by the press — he's focused on being respected by the people. And guess what? The people are responding. Trump's 2024 victory wasn't just a political win. It was a cultural reset. For the first time since 1988, a Republican won the national popular vote. That's not just a headline — it's a historic shift. Even CNN host Michael Smerconish has been forced to admit that Trump is on a roll, pushing forward major parts of his agenda and reshaping Washington in his image. Polls do not capture the impact of the administration For all their rage and ridicule, the Left hasn't stopped him. They couldn't impeach him, imprison him or silence him. And every time they've tried, he's come back stronger. Why? Because Trump represents more than a man — he represents the American Spirit. The same spirit that founded this nation in defiance of tyranny. The same spirit that says "we the people" are still in charge. The spirit of grit, freedom, faith and resistance. That's the spirit I see in Donald Trump. And that's the spirit I see in Georgia voters who are fed up with political games and hungry for bold, honest leadership. 'Superman' shows Americans that we fall short of living up to our ideals As a Georgian, I'm proud to stand with a leader who delivers. I will fight for the same values — faith, family, freedom — that Trump has championed. And I'll work every day to keep Georgia strong, safe and free. Let's remember: The media can't cancel results. And they can't cancel the American Spirit. Donald Trump is proving, once again, that real leadership doesn't come from popularity polls — it comes from doing what's right. No matter the cost.