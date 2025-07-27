Opinion Readers write Credit: pskinner@ajc.com FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

President belittles half the country During a July 14 luncheon at the White House for the White House Faith Office, President Trump called Democrats “evil,” an accusation he has made many times in the past.

As a Democrat, it is startling every time I hear our president calling me/us evil. Do my Republican friends also think I’m evil? And why are Democrats in general evil? Because we aren’t MAGA? It used to be that you could disagree with someone politically but still respect them as a person and a citizen. Having the president call half the country evil is an incredibly dangerous precedent and will surely lead to nothing good. MATT WILLIS, LAWRENCEVILLE Elected representatives are not doing their jobs

As I consider yet another news cycle, seemingly bent on distracting us from the last one (only yesterday), I am increasingly incredulous as I truly try to understand how the majority of elected federal representatives can openly admit to their constituents that they are passing bills they have not read, confirming critical governmental nominees without a hearing, and essentially wounding their voters with bills that take away financial capabilities, health care and confidence in their dedication to their oath.

When asked uncomfortable and defining questions about their positions and votes (when allowed), they often redirect the question or, most often, don’t answer at all. The concept of the public being aware of their representatives’ on-the-record views is lost in this current political environment. Question: When this administration goes away in 2028, who will champion their “causes”? KEN MEAD, MARIETTA PBS is more than a ‘nicety’ to rural Georgians A majority of Georgians, it seems, have it in for Big Bird and all the others on “Sesame Street.” And Friday night football, too? When that first bumped the PBS NewsHour, my first reaction was anger but then I realized that high school football was important to a lot of people. Who else is going to broadcast it?

And a majority of Georgians appear not to be concerned about their fellow Americans in rural areas who heavily depend on public radio stations, especially for emergency alerts and local news. So much for being one’s brother’s keeper. Nine out of Georgia’s 14 representatives voted to rescind the funds Congress had previously approved for public media. Not future funding in a future budget, but funds already allocated. On second look, they agreed with the senator from Kansas who called this funding “one of the niceties we can do without.” What is the next nicety? ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA Reconciliation bill raises deficit, robs the poor The deficit increase in the GOP reconciliation bill is among the largest during non-war periods, non-pandemic responses, and non-economic emergencies (e.g., the 2008 recession). According to the Peterson Foundation, this GOP bill is the most expensive reconciliation package in recent history. According to the Congressional Budget Office, it will add $3.4 trillion to the deficit.