Columnist is right on importance of health cooperation As a retired family doctor who now volunteers at a clinic for uninsured folks, many of whom come from various corners of the world, I want to express deep thanks to Dr. Jarbas Barbosa da Silva Jr. for his column of July 9 (“Let’s stop the region’s rise in infectious disease cases”).

He shines a light on the critical importance of regional cooperation among the public health agencies throughout the Americas. In stark contrast, we have a U.S. presidential administration that has made deep cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one our first lines of defense against disease outbreaks in this hemisphere. We have an administration that foolishly thinks the U.S. can isolate itself as an imaginary island from the rest of the world. Meanwhile, we have humanity on planes, trains and automobiles traversing all corners of the planet. This administration seems to be “tone-deaf” to the fact that we are all in a global world now, with visitors — including all sorts of viruses and other organisms — who will gladly visit and harm us humans.

Global scientific cooperation is required, not burying our heads in the sand.

SALPI ADROUNY, JOHNS CREEK The obvious debt solution: Make overspending impossible Contributor Geoff Duncan (“Future generations on the hook for tax cuts,” July 22) asserts that the solution to our debt crisis isn’t simple and “will require us to play 3D chess instead of partisan checkers.” I disagree. The solution is simple and obvious, if we will just do it. Rather than hoping politicians won’t overspend to get reelected and hoping voters won’t favor their personal short-term interests, let’s finally implement an ironclad balanced budget amendment to make overspending impossible. Our current approach is like hoping a group of kids won’t eat all the candy sitting on the table. That candy is going to be eaten unless you take the candy away. Likewise, unless we make it impossible to overspend, the overspending will continue. Self-discipline has failed, so bring on the balanced budget amendment.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA Legislators might feel safer if gun laws were passed From Wednesday’s AJC: U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said House members will see an increase in funds that can be used for private security as members head back to their districts in August, noting “We live in an enhanced threat environment,” and “we have to protect members’ security and everyone who works here on the hill.” No doubt the speaker is right. Sadly, too many in Congress are returning to angry districts and feel the need for additional security. Sadly, too many of our children will be returning to school in the coming weeks and also feel the need for additional security. I wish the speaker and our representatives could see the need for some kind of gun law reform to protect all of our citizens.