Opinion As a diversity, equity and inclusion pro, I don't do DEI. I help teams thrive. The hostility toward DEI won't change the reality that companies need engaged, innovative and motivated teams to succeed. President Donald Trump's executive order on diversity, equity and inclusion is altering some workplaces, but doesn't change the idea that companies thrive with engaged teams who feel included.

By Jennifer Sarrett

It would appear that the official American purge of diversity, equity and inclusion will never end. Words like “diversity,” “gender,” “marginalized,” “trauma” and “vulnerable populations,” and the images that accompany them, are being removed from documents and websites.

Companies are replacing language traditionally associated with DEI with terms like "merit-based hiring" and "opportunity." This shift is in part to protect themselves against the executive order to target private companies supporting DEI initiatives. As I watch these changes taking place, I'm not sure most people leading the conversation really know what DEI is. Do we really know what we are arguing about? Is it about practices or words? Are both sides really talking about the same thing? Likely not. There's a moral and a business case for DEI I'm a DEI consultant. Or maybe I'm a former DEI consultant. I haven't decided.

I help teams create supportive organizational cultures so they can work well together, invest in shared missions and use different perspectives to innovate.

This doesn't mean I'm doing DEI. In fact, in some situations, I am definitely, certainly, decidedly not doing DEI, even if I'm doing the same things I do when I am doing DEI. Supporters of DEI talk about the moral and business cases of the work. In short, the moral case emphasizes doing the right thing to reduce disparities. The business case, on the other hand, argues that increasing the variety of perspectives considered at all levels of a company leads to greater revenue by fostering talent retention and creative problem-solving.

Personally, I believe both are true. But, again, I'm not really doing DEI. I'm here to think about what DEI means in a world increasingly hostile to it. Bad-mouthing, eradicating, and punishing DEI programs, leaders and policies have been rising in recent years. But this shift won't change the reality that companies still need engaged, innovative and motivated teams to succeed. I'm not doing DEI, but I do wonder: What should leaders do if they want their employees to enjoy their work, feel supported, share their out-of-the-box thinking, and invest in the company's success as much as its founders and leaders? Apparently, today's answer for more and more companies is not to think about increasing diversity in hiring, ensuring equitable practices or implementing inclusive policies. That said, there are some better words we can use to talk about strategies to help retain happy, creative and productive employees — if you're into that sort of thing.

Three ways to invest in and get the best from your team Companies can develop ways to intentionally design high-performing, supportive team culture that fosters engagement, retention and creativity — all of which drive success and profitability. Here’s how: Understand your team: Who are your employees and how do they feel about their work environment? Asking these questions identifies roadblocks to productivity that stem from disengagement. Further, talking with your team about their experiences highlights the root causes of disengagement, at least the ones within the company’s control. By the way, this is team research, not DEI.

