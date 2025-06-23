The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security stated that the intent of the U.S. government was to overturn the will of the voters of Los Angeles and California by removing the mayor of Los Angeles and the governor of California from their offices and “liberating” the city and the state from the officials that they elected by overwhelming majorities.

These are the words and actions of an authoritarian state, and they should be resisted regardless of party affiliation.

DAN MOHAN, MARIETTA

Politics has no place in hiring civil servants

Since 1883, the United States has had a nonpartisan system of hiring civil servants. President Trump is seeking to destroy that and return to a version of the disastrous spoils system. His new hiring system requires applicants to write an essay about their support for the president’s executive orders and priorities.

I worked for the federal government under eight presidents — five Republicans and three Democrats. I was a manager for many years and was involved in hiring numerous people. Not once was I ever asked for my opinion on anything political, including the president’s positions. Not once did I ask such questions of an applicant. Everyone understood that politics had no place in the hiring of civil servants. Everyone simply knew that whatever their views, their job was to implement the administration’s priorities and orders.

LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA

Budget proposal threatens separation of powers

I am very concerned that coverage of the One Big Beautiful Bill is only reporting budget problems. Our country has lived through budget mistakes before (and there are heartbreakers in this one).

People need to know that buried in Sec. 70302 is a threat to our democracy’s historic separation of powers. The result would be that presidents no longer have to abide by federal court orders.

Trump is already bypassing congressional orders and approvals. This would complete his coronation. AJC and all media need to speak up!

LINDA LEBRON, DECATUR