Authoritarian state should be resisted by all
Georgia Republicans, imagine if a group of MAGA supporters engaged in a largely peaceful demonstration in downtown Atlanta (marred by some isolated incidents of violence); President Joe Biden federalized the Georgia National Guard and sent Marines to “protect” federal buildings; U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was forcibly removed from a press conference held by the then-DHS Secretary Alejandro, thrown to the ground and handcuffed; and in response, Mayorkas stated that they were there to “liberate the State of Georgia from the conservatives and the burdensome leadership that Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have tried to insert” into Atlanta and the State of Georgia. How would you react?
Change the names Joe Biden to President Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene to Alex Padilla (U.S. senator, D-California), Alejandro Mayorkas to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and Governor Kemp to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and this is an accurate account of what occurred in Los Angeles.
The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security stated that the intent of the U.S. government was to overturn the will of the voters of Los Angeles and California by removing the mayor of Los Angeles and the governor of California from their offices and “liberating” the city and the state from the officials that they elected by overwhelming majorities.
These are the words and actions of an authoritarian state, and they should be resisted regardless of party affiliation.
DAN MOHAN, MARIETTA
Politics has no place in hiring civil servants
Since 1883, the United States has had a nonpartisan system of hiring civil servants. President Trump is seeking to destroy that and return to a version of the disastrous spoils system. His new hiring system requires applicants to write an essay about their support for the president’s executive orders and priorities.
I worked for the federal government under eight presidents — five Republicans and three Democrats. I was a manager for many years and was involved in hiring numerous people. Not once was I ever asked for my opinion on anything political, including the president’s positions. Not once did I ask such questions of an applicant. Everyone understood that politics had no place in the hiring of civil servants. Everyone simply knew that whatever their views, their job was to implement the administration’s priorities and orders.
LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA
Budget proposal threatens separation of powers
I am very concerned that coverage of the One Big Beautiful Bill is only reporting budget problems. Our country has lived through budget mistakes before (and there are heartbreakers in this one).
People need to know that buried in Sec. 70302 is a threat to our democracy’s historic separation of powers. The result would be that presidents no longer have to abide by federal court orders.
Trump is already bypassing congressional orders and approvals. This would complete his coronation. AJC and all media need to speak up!
LINDA LEBRON, DECATUR
Keep Reading
Readers write
Demonstrators converge on Atlanta Immigration Court to oppose ICE arrests
Several dozen protesters gathered outside Atlanta's immigration cCourt to oppose ICE deportations in Georgia.
Featured
Credit: AP
Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too
Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics
Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup
Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.
Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp
The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.