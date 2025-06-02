RON MAHAN, BRASELTON

Universities distort use of tax dollars

Harvard University received 40,248 applications for the Class of 2024, of which 1,980 students were accepted, representing 4.9% of the applicants. Seeing that 27% of Harvard’s student body is from other countries and displacing American students, why is Harvard getting so much money from the taxpayer? If Harvard wants our hard-earned tax dollars, then they should simply accept more American students.

I often hear how important it is to keep our educated talent in the U.S. It is safe to say that American students have a better chance of staying in this country after graduation than students from other countries.

This distorted use of our tax dollars is no different for most major universities, such as Yale, Princeton, Columbia, Penn, USC, MIT, Georgia Tech and Duke, to name a few.

BOB GEORGE, ALPHARETTA

Trump lies are believable to followers

Trump speaks carelessly and irresponsibly, as in his defamatory statement that President Biden allowed prisoners from other countries to come here, especially saying that “the prisons in the Congo are empty.”

Absolutely false. They are among the most overcrowded globally.

Equally disturbing is the fact that millions of his followers believe his claims to be true.

SARA HINES MARTIN, ROSWELL

Some good ideas, but bad execution

I don’t think many would argue that not securing the border is good. But permanently imprisoning people in El Salvador without due process or shipping them to South Sudan is cruel, un-American, illegal and a threat to democracy. Especially when only 25% of them even have a record.

Cutting wasteful government spending and fraud is great. Random chain saw hacking of funds already approved by Congress with no reasoning or proof of fraud, especially programs designed to help millions, is cruel, un-American, illegal and a threat to democracy.

Hacking Medicaid, food stamps programs, Social Security and essential departments to give more tax cuts to the rich and spike our national debt is pure evil.

Taking bribes from foreign countries, using the government to force schools, businesses, states and law firms to capitulate to your demands and revoking visas because you don’t like someone’s opinions is cruel, un-American, illegal and a threat to democracy.

TIM DORECE, MARIETTA