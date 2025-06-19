Government works against energy savings
Some well-buried stories amid the current chaos have a lot to do with our energy use, such as our ability to determine which appliances are most efficient — those that save us money on our ever-rising electricity bills.
Between Department of Energy proposals to withdraw or postpone efficiency standards, EPA plans to end the popular Energy Star Program, which has helped consumers identify most efficient home appliances for over 30 years. There are plans to cut the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which saves low-income homeowners on their electric bills, and others.
Why would we want to use less energy and save money on energy bills? Why would we want efficiency standards for major appliances? Why would we wish for incentives or regulations to produce energy with less pollution and harmful health impacts?
Perhaps the federal policymakers should reconsider these plans and answer the “why.”
GARY GARRETT, DECATUR
Column feeds fears of other cultures
Especially given the times we are in, AJC contributor Patricia Holbrook’s piece “Stay vigilant, or risk allowing God’s enemy to win without a fight” (ajc.com, June 13) is exactly the kind of thing the world does not need right now. By implying that those of other cultures are “God’s enemies,” Holbrook, however intentionally, perpetuates the mindsets of xenophobia and fear underlying so much of the negativity we see around us.
Furthermore, the examples Holbrook offers to illustrate her point that problematic footholds lead to spiritually regrettable strongholds are quite telling. Citing biblical narratives, she focuses on instances of interreligious marriage as well as the supposed effects of accepting the practices of other cultures.
For many of us, given their acceptance of President Donald Trump’s egregious behavior, it is those who actually identify as the most religious in today’s world (not the affirmers of cultural pluralism) who provide the best illustration of Holbrook’s point.
SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE
Keep Pell Grants in budget
Pell Grants need to remain whole. Any provision in the “Big Bad Wolf” bill currently before the U.S. Congress that alters Pell Grants by making low-income students ineligible should be removed.
The whole point of the Pell Grants is to enable students who believe they have no opportunity for more education because of money to have that opportunity for more education. A democratic republic requires an educated citizenry.
It is frightening to think that Congress would consider withholding any opportunity for education.
ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA
