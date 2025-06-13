Re: President Donald Trump’s demand for a military parade on June 14 in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.
The bedrock of our nation’s security lies not in grandstanding or lavish displays of might, but in the unwavering professionalism and selfless dedication of the men and women who serve in our armed forces.
Yet, the recent suggestions of using our military as a personal show of force — a costly parade, perhaps even for a birthday — represent a profound and deeply disturbing misunderstanding of their purpose and a gross betrayal of the trust placed in them.
As a U.S. Navy retired lieutenant commander, I am rightly appalled. And so should every American who values the integrity of our defense. The military is not a prop. It is not a stagehand for political performance, nor a personal army for any single individual, no matter their office.
Our brave service members enlist to defend the Constitution, to protect our freedoms and to secure our nation from genuine threats. They volunteer, often sacrificing their comfort and safety, driven by a profound sense of duty and patriotism.
They do not sign up to be paraded like toys in a spectacle, nor to be subjected to the whims of a “mob boss” or a “wannabe king.” To treat them as such is to disrespect their solemn oath, to diminish their immense sacrifices and to fundamentally undermine the very democratic principles they pledged to uphold.
Furthermore, let us not ignore the blatant misuse of taxpayer dollars that this represents — the parade could cost between $25 million and $45 million. In a state like Georgia, where rural hospitals are closing at an alarming rate, where communities struggle for basic resources and where every dollar counts in equipping our children for the future, diverting funds for self-serving pageantry is not just irresponsible; it is an insult to the hardworking citizens who foot the bill.
Our military resources are finite and precious, intended for readiness, training and strategic defense, not for fleeting political gratification.
Armed services are a force for good, not a politician’s personal tool
The argument that such displays make us safer is not just disingenuous; it’s dangerously misleading. True safety comes from a well-trained, well-equipped and respected military focused on its core mission.
It comes from strong alliances, sound diplomacy and leadership that understands the gravity of military power. The degradation of our military into a political tool does not enhance our security; it weakens it, eroding the trust of our allies, emboldening our adversaries and fostering division at home.
My outrage is not just my own; it reflects the deep concern of countless veterans and citizens who understand the true value and sacred role of our armed forces.
We must demand that our leaders respect the military for what it is: a force for good, dedicated to serving the nation, not a means to project personal power or ego. Our military deserves better, and so does the American public.
State Rep. Derrick Jackson serves House District 68 in the Georgia General Assembly. He recently announced his candidacy for governor in the 2026 election.
