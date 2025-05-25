In my opinion, by the Dems and the media now feigning shock over Biden’s mental decline after their obvious campaign to protect him, voters will remember their attempt at deception.

Sympathy will be afforded President Biden for his cancer. But it will not go unnoticed that the timing of the announcement of his cancer seems suspect, perhaps being used as a buffer against the truth finally being reported about his mental state.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Trump looks out for number one

Who knew that the presidency would prove to be such a commercial boon? Trump did, that’s who!

He and his children are making sure that, regardless of whether he succeeds as president (which appears to be more and more unlikely), he and his family will become even richer, at least as long as he keeps his mid-east blouddies financially and commercially healthy.

Now, as for the rest of us, we’ll just have to follow the advice supposedly given by Marie Antoinette before her beheading: “Let them eat cake.”

DONALD WEISSMAN, EVANS

Tax cut will cause nation’s debt to rise

House Speaker Mike Johnson is seeking a tax cut as part of Trump’s “big beautiful bill.”

Business leaders understand that revenue less expense equals profit or loss. Republicans have historically campaigned to cut the national debt, now nearing $36 trillion. The first Trump administration added almost $7.4 trillion to the national debt, according to Investopedia.

Total expense reduction (“savings”) by DOGE keeps changing, but whatever they are will not offset tax-cut revenue reductions. Unplanned necessary expense increases due to replacing outdated airport safety infrastructure and higher interest rates on Treasury bonds due to a credit downgrade are just the beginning of what’s coming.

Revenue will grow only slightly due to U.S. consumer-paid tariffs. Even that will not be enough to offset falling tax collections (revenue). Now is the time for deficit hawks to reign in the fiscal folly of a tax cut.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY

We’re with you, Joe!

Since Augusta National began admitting women 13 years ago, there aren’t many male-only clubs around anymore. Unfortunately, former President Biden finds himself a lifetime member of a club none of us care to join. The club’s admission process is simple — all one needs is a prostate cancer diagnosis. Once a member, the only dues one pays is his treatment protocol.

There are no known benefits to being a member of this club, but one certainty is that Joe Biden will be a model member. Life has thrown so many hardships his way, and he will no doubt handle this one as he has handled all the others — with amazing grace.

Existing members of the club have a message for him: We are with you, Joe!

STEPHEN GLADSTONE, SHAKER HEIGHTS, OHIO