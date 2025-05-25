Cancer diagnosis part of bigger cover-up
We, the voters, the public, saw with our own eyes Biden’s mental and physical decline during his time in office, slurring words, confusing names, dates and places, wandering off and falling. And now we learn that President Biden has prostate cancer in a very advanced stage that, according to specialists, he’s probably had a very long time.
We could not see his cancer and had to assume he was getting presidential health care. The Democrats and the news media had blind eyes and deaf ears to Biden’s mental state. Some in the media are now writing books about his mental decline and the big cover-up as if they were not part of it.
In my opinion, by the Dems and the media now feigning shock over Biden’s mental decline after their obvious campaign to protect him, voters will remember their attempt at deception.
Sympathy will be afforded President Biden for his cancer. But it will not go unnoticed that the timing of the announcement of his cancer seems suspect, perhaps being used as a buffer against the truth finally being reported about his mental state.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL
Trump looks out for number one
Who knew that the presidency would prove to be such a commercial boon? Trump did, that’s who!
He and his children are making sure that, regardless of whether he succeeds as president (which appears to be more and more unlikely), he and his family will become even richer, at least as long as he keeps his mid-east blouddies financially and commercially healthy.
Now, as for the rest of us, we’ll just have to follow the advice supposedly given by Marie Antoinette before her beheading: “Let them eat cake.”
DONALD WEISSMAN, EVANS
Tax cut will cause nation’s debt to rise
House Speaker Mike Johnson is seeking a tax cut as part of Trump’s “big beautiful bill.”
Business leaders understand that revenue less expense equals profit or loss. Republicans have historically campaigned to cut the national debt, now nearing $36 trillion. The first Trump administration added almost $7.4 trillion to the national debt, according to Investopedia.
Total expense reduction (“savings”) by DOGE keeps changing, but whatever they are will not offset tax-cut revenue reductions. Unplanned necessary expense increases due to replacing outdated airport safety infrastructure and higher interest rates on Treasury bonds due to a credit downgrade are just the beginning of what’s coming.
Revenue will grow only slightly due to U.S. consumer-paid tariffs. Even that will not be enough to offset falling tax collections (revenue). Now is the time for deficit hawks to reign in the fiscal folly of a tax cut.
RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY
We’re with you, Joe!
Since Augusta National began admitting women 13 years ago, there aren’t many male-only clubs around anymore. Unfortunately, former President Biden finds himself a lifetime member of a club none of us care to join. The club’s admission process is simple — all one needs is a prostate cancer diagnosis. Once a member, the only dues one pays is his treatment protocol.
There are no known benefits to being a member of this club, but one certainty is that Joe Biden will be a model member. Life has thrown so many hardships his way, and he will no doubt handle this one as he has handled all the others — with amazing grace.
Existing members of the club have a message for him: We are with you, Joe!
STEPHEN GLADSTONE, SHAKER HEIGHTS, OHIO
