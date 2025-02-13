Opinion
Opinion

02/14 Mike Luckovich: Horror story

By
12 hours ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Gov. Brian Kemp talks about his signature health insurance initiative for Georgia's low-income residents, Georgia Pathways to Coverage, a limited Medicaid expansion for those who work or perform certain activities. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: TNS

Closing Georgia’s health care coverage gap is good economic policy

Many Republicans support Medicaid expansion because it’s the fiscally right thing to do.

Is Trump’s aim to break glass or solve problems?

The federal government needs some glass broken. But if glass is broken without solving problems, activity gets mistaken for progress

Georgia cities are struggling with climate change

Public participation and community engagement are essential to successful climate action.

The Latest

luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

OPINION

02/16 Luckovich: Musk be a hypocrite.

OPINION

Closing Georgia’s health care coverage gap is good economic policy

OPINION

02/13 Mike Luckovich: Unelected President

Featured

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Shoes belonging to missing Westminster coach found in Lake Oconee, sheriff says

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?