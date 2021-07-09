ajc logo
X

Caitlyn Jenner’s first news conference short on substance

Caption
Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run for California Governor.The longtime Republican shared a press release on Twitter.California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality, Caitlyn Jenner, via Twitter.But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. , Caitlyn Jenner, via Twitter.Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision, Caitlyn Jenner, via Twitter.Jenner had been reportedly considering a bid for office if a petition to recall CA Gov. Gavin Newsom triggered an election.Recall organizers say they've gathered over 2 million signatures, exceeding the 1.5 million needed to satisfy a recall. .But those signatures must first be verified, .and the state Finance Department must provide a cost estimate for the election prior to the findings being reviewed by a legislative panel.If everything checks out after all of that, an election date will be set

National Politics
By ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caitlyn Jenner held her first news conference Friday as a Republican candidate for California governor, 77 days after announcing she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Meeting with reporters for about 15 minutes, Jenner said she is a serious candidate in the Sept. 14 election and asserted she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been done that shows that.

“I'm here to win it,” she said.

Jenner, who won the Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV personality and came out as a transgender woman, said she is better known than any other GOP candidate and even Newsom, who has been in office more than two years.

“I have a tremendous advantage, obviously, because of name recognition," she said. “To be honest with you, I've been in a lot of races in my life, and I know how to win. I just keeping working hard."

ExplorePrevious coverage: Caitlyn Jenner files paperwork for California gubernatorial run

Jenner said she would spend the final month of the campaign on a bus tour of the state. She also said she would release her tax returns next week.

After an initial burst of publicity when she announced her candidacy April 23, Jenner has faded from the campaign spotlight while other GOP candidates have sought to raise their profiles. They include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018.

“I have a tremendous advantage, obviously, because of name recognition. To be honest with you, I've been in a lot of races in my life, and I know how to win. I just keeping working hard."

- Caitlyn Jenner, who is running in California's gubernatorial election

State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley entered the race last week, and conservative radio host Larry Elder is considering a run.

The 71-year-old Jenner has anchored her campaign to televised media interviews, which have included embarrassing stumbles that highlighted her inexperience, including recently acknowledging she wasn’t deeply versed in Newsom’s latest budget.

Jenner's brief appearance before reporters was devoid of any detailed policy discussion. Jenner suggested building desalination plants to produce more water for the drought-ridden state but provided no specifics about when or where such plants could be built.

Her candidacy has brought a hostile reaction from some members and groups within the LGBTQ community, which frequently cited her ties to former President Donald Trump.

Jenner supported Trump in 2016 but later criticized his administration’s reversal of a directive on transgender people's access to public school bathrooms. She also split with Trump after he said transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

She said Friday that she doesn’t want Trump’s endorsement.

In Other News
1
Biden signs competition act aimed at tech, labor, farming, health care
2
Florida Gov. DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
3
‘Make America Florida’: DeSantis goes national with eye toward White...
4
Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC’s mayoral race
5
Trump urged Pence to overturn Biden win, new book says
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top