Where can I find it: pottery repair and book binding

Q: I need someone to repair the binding on an old family Bible. The spine and front cover are not fully attached to the pages. If you could point me in the right direction, I would greatly appreciate it. — Lynn Nicolaysen, Stone Mountain

A: Bookbinding is one of those arts that is nearly lost. However, Bible historian Bob Hines at Old Bibles Repair and Restorations, 1978 Snapping Shoals Road, McDonough, 770-317-7518, does his best to keep it alive. He is a member of the Greater Atlantic Biblical Archeology Association, the Tyndale Society in Oxford, England, the American Association of Museums and the International Society of Bible Collectors. Hines repairs any hard or soft-back book. Contact him, and he’ll have you email a photo of the project so he can give you a quote. If it’s more convenient, you can ship the Bible to him. To see examples of his work, check out his website at www.oldbibles.net.

You can stop looking

Betty J. has been looking for Esoterica Fade Cream in Atlanta-area stores for over a year without any luck. Medicis Pharmaceuticals discontinued the product in 2018, according to the representative I spoke with. Esoterica’s active ingredient was hydroquinone, which the FDA no longer approves for over-the-counter sales. Hydroquinone is also banned in the EU, Australia and Japan. However, it is available in the U.S. with a doctor’s prescription.

