Shanti Das celebrates hip-hop with new mental health podcast

Guests include Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C., Dougie E. Fresh and Big Tigger.

50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIP-HOP
By
25 minutes ago
X

Shanti Das is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a new podcast that shines a light on the mental and physical health challenges that impact creatives in the music industry.

She is calling it “the mibo show,” which combines the first two letters of the words “mind” and “body.” By tackling a range of topics from mental health and heart disease to amputation and hip replacement, she hopes to use hip-hop culture to encourage folks to focus on their health.

Explore50 Years of Hip-Hop: T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert

As a music executive, who helped pave the way for artists like OutKast, Usher and Goodie Mob, Das is no stranger to the issues affecting those in entertainment.

“The entertainment industry is known to ‘go, go, go’ without much time to stop, process and simply talk in between — about health, or anything for that matter,” Das said in a press release. “Artists have rigorous schedules all of the time, and we hear buzzwords like ‘stressed out,’ ‘overwhelmed’ or ‘tired.’ Conversations weren’t really a thing back then, but they must be a thing now.”

ExploreFour books from Black authors to get your mind and life right

Das, founder of Silence the Shame, a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health, is relying on her own personal struggles to spread the message. She’s also leaning on experts from the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson to provide additional insight, statistics and resources to those who tune in.

And of course, Iisteners will hear from hip-hop greats, including Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C., Doug E. Fresh and Big Tigger.

“I hope to inspire our culture and community to take charge of their lives and make the mind and body their first priority,” Das said.

Catch the first four episodes wherever you listen to podcasts and watch on YouTube.

About the Author

Follow Najja Parker on twitter

Najja Parker is the Newsletter Coach for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She manages the newsroom’s free and premium newsletters. Parker also co-curates Unapologetically ATL, a newsletter about Atlanta's Black culture, and produces and hosts “ATL Closeup,” a things to do series featuring local influencers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

No indictment for former Clayton County officer who fatally shot Eric Holmes7h ago

Family walking to school discovers woman dead in SW Atlanta driveway
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MUSIC ICON IN ATL
MARTA plans shuttles, extra trains for Beyoncé concerts this weekend

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Biji, oldest Zoo Atlanta orangutan and resident since 1988, dies
2h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Biji, oldest Zoo Atlanta orangutan and resident since 1988, dies
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

CONTINUING COVERAGE
As a German firm exits the city, downtown Atlanta ponders its future
9h ago
The Latest
Where can I find it: door restoration and grape Pop-Tarts
3h ago
Is it heartburn or a heart attack? Know the difference
6h ago
Millennials drifting away from a biblical worldview
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Special

Amy Webb, renowned futurist, coming to Atlanta in exclusive AJC event
6h ago
How to help the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires
7h ago
Countdown to Georgia high school footall: Meet the preseason 2023 AJC Super 11 team
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top