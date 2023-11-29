William H. Macy screening ‘Fargo’ at The Eastern in 2024

Oscar-nominated actor William H. Macy is coming to Atlanta next spring to screen and discuss the classic 1996 dark comedy “Fargo.”

Macy, who spent 11 seasons on Showtime starring in “Shameless,” will be at The Eastern on Sunday, April 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. at axs.com with prices starting at $37.50.

Other actors have done similar events. John Cusack is coming a third time to Atlanta Feb. 2 to Atlanta Symphony Hall, this time to discuss “Grosse Pointe Blank.” Andrew McCarthy earlier this year came to The Plaza Theatre to talk about his latest book and screen “Pretty in Pink.”