William H. Macy screening ‘Fargo’ at The Eastern in 2024

Oscar-nominated actor William H. Macy is coming to Atlanta next spring to screen and discuss the classic 1996 dark comedy “Fargo.”
Macy, who spent 11 seasons on Showtime starring in “Shameless,” will be at The Eastern on Sunday, April 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. at axs.com with prices starting at $37.50.
Other actors have done similar events. John Cusack is coming a third time to Atlanta Feb. 2 to Atlanta Symphony Hall, this time to discuss “Grosse Pointe Blank.” Andrew McCarthy earlier this year came to The Plaza Theatre to talk about his latest book and screen “Pretty in Pink.”
“Fargo” is a beloved Coen Brothers black comedy featuring Macy’s character, mediocre car salesman Jerry Lundegaard, seeking a major payday by having his wife “kidnapped” and getting his wealthy dad to pay the million-dollar ransom. The Midwestern accents are amusing, the bleak Minnesota winter almost suffocating, the violence brutal and jarring.
Credit: POLYGRAM
The film received almost universal acclaim, generated $60 million in worldwide gross on a modest $7 million budget and was nominated for multiple Oscars, winning two. It also spawned an FX anthology TV show in 2014. The fifth season of “Fargo” debuted Nov. 21.
Subscribers of Max can stream the original movie as part of the subscription.
