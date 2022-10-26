New film/TV BlueStar Studios being built on former military base Fort Gillem in Forest Park

Atlanta-based Gala Media Capital, a division of Peachtree Group, originated the financing for construction of phase one of the studio development. BlueStar said it is investing $180 million in the project.

Several area studios are undergoing major expansions including EUE Screen Gems, Shadowbox Studios (formerly Blackhall Studios) and Three Ring Studios. Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, which hosts many Marvel and Disney+ films and series, is also adding several stages. Tyler Perry said in a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he has plans to add 10 more stages at Tyler Perry Studios (which is on former Fort McPherson property) on top of his existing 12 but delayed start of expansion because of inflationary pressures that he hopes are temporary.

Other new studios joining the fray including Athena Studios in Athens, Assembly Studios in Doraville on the former General Motors assembly plant property and Electric Owl Studios near the Indian Creek MARTA station.

Currently, the state has more than 110 purpose-built stages available for use and dozens of repurposed ones. The new studios could increase stage capacity in Georgia by more than 50% in the next 24 months.

Fort Gillem for years has been a source of high hopes and angst for Clayton County. The former Army post served for some 70 years as a key logistics hub and economic engine for the county.

But Fort Gillem largely closed in 2011 as part of the Pentagon’s 2005 restructuring process. The mothballing of the post hit as Clayton was still reeling from the Great Recession. Forest Park purchased 1,170 acres of the base in 2012 for $30 million.

The city of Forest Park and developer partners have since worked to convert the bulk of the post into a corporate logistics hub, landing high-profile distribution centers by Kroger and other companies.

Some parts of the former Army facility have required cleanup of industrial solvents which contaminated groundwater nearby.