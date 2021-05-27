Meeting Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ host Stephen Satterfield

“I have always been outspoken, and let’s just say I was even more so as a young person,” he said. “Westminster wasn’t a good match for me.”

He later attended culinary school in Oregon. “I wanted to move to the West Coast,” he said. “I knew it was far different than Atlanta.”

Satterfield became a sommelier by age 21, inspired by wines of Oregon. “I felt marginalized as a Black sommelier,” he said. “It was a pretty myopic world.”

He moved back to Atlanta in 2007 and started a non-profit to support Black winemakers in Africa. After the 2008 crash, funding dried up, and he landed in the San Francisco area.

There, he continued to build his interest in the history of food and its cultural threads. This led him to launch Whetstone in 2016, a magazine and podcast to explore those topics. It has 200 contributors from 80 countries.

In the first episode, he visits Benin, in West Africa, including Cotonou, the port city. “My experience being Black in America has been so rooted in the struggle to belong,” he said on the show. “I was surprised by how I was embraced in Cotonou.” The connection between Africa and America felt even stronger for him once he was physically there and the emotional poignancy hit him as he learned about how the slave trade worked in Africa.

“We have to understand where we’ve come from in order to understand ourselves,” he noted. “The story of food is also the story of who we are.”

Satterfield said “High on the Hog” is “the first time we’ve ever seen a show dedicated to Black food culture on this scale with this kind of investment and production and distribution. We’re excited for the world to see this.”

Stephen Satterfield and Dr. Jessica B. Harris on Netflix's "High on the Hog." c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021