‘Top Gun: Maverick’ surpasses ‘Titanic’ to become Paramount’s highest earning film

The sequel to the 1986 action film has stunned in recent weeks with its extraordinary performance. The film has become Tom Cruise’s highest grossing film and is currently ranked 11th in all-time US domestic box offices. The original “Top Gun” grossed $352 million at the box office worldwide.

During its first run, “Titanic” grossed $600.8 million at the domestic box office, which was unprecedented for a film in that genre. While it has now been surpassed by “Maverick” in its original run, it should be noted that “Titanic” earned an extra $60 million in a 2012 3D re-releases.