ajc logo
X

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ surpasses ‘Titanic’ to become Paramount’s highest earning film

Combined ShapeCaption
James Cameron's film "Titanic" came out on Dec. 17, 1997, tying together the true story of the ship's sinking with a fictionalized romance. On March 1, 1998, the film became the first movie to gross $1 billion, months after its release.

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
Paramount’s tentpole film has been outdone by the ‘Top Gun’ sequel

“Top Gun: Maverick” has now surpassed “Titanic” as Paramount’s highest grossing movie at the domestic box office ever. The Tom Cruise vehicle has already earned $601.9 million in the U.S. alone and is still going strong.

The sequel to the 1986 action film has stunned in recent weeks with its extraordinary performance. The film has become Tom Cruise’s highest grossing film and is currently ranked 11th in all-time US domestic box offices. The original “Top Gun” grossed $352 million at the box office worldwide.

Explore‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s highest grossing film

During its first run, “Titanic” grossed $600.8 million at the domestic box office, which was unprecedented for a film in that genre. While it has now been surpassed by “Maverick” in its original run, it should be noted that “Titanic” earned an extra $60 million in a 2012 3D re-releases.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, “Maverick” finds Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell called back to teach new recruits at the TOPGUN naval aviation program. The sequel features an almost entirely new cast from the first film, including standouts Miles Teller, Jay Ellis and Glen Powell. Val Kilmer reprised his role from the original, along with Cruise.

Teller recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of a third installment in the franchise, saying “That would be great, but that’s all up to T.C. It’s all up to Tom.”

ExploreFormer President Barack Obama was nominated for an Emmy

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

Editors' Picks
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game19h ago
‘Justice has no time limit’: Mom charged with son’s murder in DeKalb cold case
Braves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run Derby
12h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: What came before SEC Media Days? Glad you asked
1h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: What came before SEC Media Days? Glad you asked
1h ago
Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds
27m ago
The Latest
Nick Cannon reveals who is ‘fantasy love’ is
15m ago
Former President Barack Obama was nominated for an Emmy
Quinta Brunson makes Emmy history
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top