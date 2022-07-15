‘Top Gun: Maverick’ surpasses ‘Titanic’ to become Paramount’s highest earning film

“Top Gun: Maverick” has now surpassed “Titanic” as Paramount’s highest grossing movie at the domestic box office ever. The Tom Cruise vehicle has already earned $601.9 million in the U.S. alone and is still going strong.
The sequel to the 1986 action film has stunned in recent weeks with its extraordinary performance. The film has become Tom Cruise’s highest grossing film and is currently ranked 11th in all-time US domestic box offices. The original “Top Gun” grossed $352 million at the box office worldwide.
During its first run, “Titanic” grossed $600.8 million at the domestic box office, which was unprecedented for a film in that genre. While it has now been surpassed by “Maverick” in its original run, it should be noted that “Titanic” earned an extra $60 million in a 2012 3D re-releases.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, “Maverick” finds Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell called back to teach new recruits at the TOPGUN naval aviation program. The sequel features an almost entirely new cast from the first film, including standouts Miles Teller, Jay Ellis and Glen Powell. Val Kilmer reprised his role from the original, along with Cruise.
Teller recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of a third installment in the franchise, saying “That would be great, but that’s all up to T.C. It’s all up to Tom.”
