‘Spare’: Kate brought Meghan to tears in spat over Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress

Celebrity Buzz
By Theresa Braine, New York Daily News
12 minutes ago
Prince Harry writes in new book the text exchange happened four days before his wedding

Meghan Markle was left “sobbing on the floor” by the end of a testy text exchange with Kate Middleton days ahead of Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, the renegade royal reportedly writes in his new memoir.

The spat began when Duchess Kate complained the dress for her daughter, Princess Charlotte, was “too big, too long, too baggy,” according to texts Harry reportedly quotes in “Spare,” released Tuesday.

ExplorePrince Harry explains break with royal family, raps ‘Fresh Prince’ theme song

“She cried when she tried it on at home,” Middleton allegedly texted Markle.

Markle replied to say the tailor had been waiting to do alterations at Kensington Palace and asked, “Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?”

Middleton at first insisted that all the dresses be remade. She eventually came around, but not before the exchange left Markle “sobbing on the floor,” Harry reportedly writes.

The texts landed as Markle’s father was outed for staging a series of paparazzi photos.

Harry shares the texts in his book — contradicting a previous allegation that Markle had made Middleton cry — TMZ reported.

Harry, who announced his departure from royal family duties in 2020, alluded to the dress controversy during a “Good Morning America” interview that aired Monday night.

“I hate to bring it up because it’s so petty, but it’s the bridesmaid dresses,” Harry said when for an example of a time that royal officials refused to counteract a false narrative about Markle.

About the Author

Theresa Braine
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
