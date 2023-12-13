Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole gives birth to third baby

She told People magazine earlier this year the baby is another boy.

Hayes posted a photo of him holding the newest member of their family, writing simply, “12-12 at 3:33pm 🤴.”

Cole also posted a video from the hospital with Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out” playing over it to alert followers she was in labor.

This has been quite the year for Cole. She and Hayes made their relationship official when they tied the knot in June, at which point they announced the pregnancy.

“Two months before she surprised guests with her baby news at the couple’s wedding earlier this month, Cole says she was surprised herself when she learned she was expecting again,” People reported.

“On April Fools, I posted a pregnant belly and I was not pregnant then. And then on the 8th I took a test and I found out that I was really pregnant,” she told the magazine. “I’m like, ‘This is my karma.’”

In September, she made Time magazine’s 2023 100 Next list.

The list “highlights 100 emerging leaders who are influencing business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism across the world.”

Cole’s first started Slutty Vegan in 2018, selling her vegan burgers via Instagram. According to the eatery’s website: “In a few weeks’ time, she was filling orders around the city of Atlanta and serving burgers from a mobile food truck.

“By October 2018, the first Slutty Vegan restaurant location opened. Three months later, a crowd of 1,200 gathered outside the restaurant in 45-degree weather for the grand opening.”

There are now Slutty Vegans nationwide, including in New York and Texas.